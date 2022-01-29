What's the craic in Clonmany?

Car Boot Sale

Our next Car Boot Sale will be on Saturday, February 5, from 10am to 2pm. It’s the perfect place to find some bargains or to clear the house of all the excess items you found while spring cleaning!

To book a table, contact us on 074 93 76772 or by emailing info@clonmanycommunitycentre.ie.



Inishowen Community Media Network

Is offering a digital media training course for beginners here in Clonmany Community Centre. You will learn about audio production for radio & podcasts, and video production for online TV and social media.

You will also learn about research and interviewing techniques, broadcast law, media literacy and the ethos of community media. This Leader-funded course is free.

Dates and class times to be confirmed.

Contact us if you are interested or check out the ICMN website for more information, or contact us on info@clonmanycommunitycentre.ie or by calling 074 93 76772 to express your interest.

Introduction to Computer Programming

Clonmany Community Centre will be hosting an Introduction to Computer Programming course for adults soon, start date yet to be decided.

This will be a beginner's course that will run over 6 weeks of 1-hour long class per week. Attendees would need basic computer literacy and have their own laptop. To express your interest, call us on 074 93 76772.

RINKA Ireland

Will be starting kid’s fitness classes at Clonmany Community Centre starting on Tuesday, February 8. RINKA is leading the way in making exercise fun for kids. It offers fun, non-competitive classes which include Bounce, Rinka Dance and DramaFit. For more information or to book, go to their website or message them on Facebook @ RINKA Ireland – Kids Fun Fitness.

Gym opening hours

Our Gym is currently open, Monday to Friday from 6am to 10pm and Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Our personal trainer, Austin Doherty, is running Group Fitness sessions on a Tuesday and Thursday morning from 7am to 8am that must be pre-booked and is available for 1-to-1 training also, just contact him ADFitness on Facebook.

Fabric Shop

In our Fabric Shop, we have a wide selection of high-quality cotton fabrics by the metre, fat quarters and jelly rolls, along with our wide range of haberdashery equipment.

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and Saturday from 10am to 2pm by appointment only.

Don’t forget you can still purchase anything from our Facebook page Clonmany Fabrics or on our website at www.clonmanyfabrics.com.

Contact us at 087 149 6630 or emailing at crafts@clonmanycommunitycentre.ie.​

Community Pantry and Community Library

Don’t forget, Clonmany Community Pantry and Community Library is replenished weekly with exciting new goodies and reading material for young and old.

The Pantry is an initiative we have developed in conjunction with FoodCloud.

Donations of food are made on a weekly basis from local shops and supermarkets ensuring our pantry is always stocked.

The pantry is open to the entire community, and we urge people to make use of the service.

The Pantry is open weekdays from 10am to 5pm.

Keep an eye on our Facebook page for sneak peaks at what’s in the pantry each week!

Breakfast Club and After school club

Are open: Monday to Friday, from 7am to 9:30am and 1pm to 7pm, for more information contact 083 095 2513 or email afterschool@clonmanycommunitycentre.ie.

Birthday party packages

We have several Birthday Party packages available at Clonmany Community Centre.

This​ party package includes room hire and 2 of our youth workers to help manage the party.

We offer 5 party types: Sporty, Gaming, Slime, Arts & Crafts, and a Special Games Combi Party. For more information or to book, contact 074 93 76772 or email info@clonmanycommunitycentre.ie.



Astro Turf

Our Astro Turf is open and available for non-contact activities to book a slot.

Contact reception on 074 93 76772. All slots are on the hour for the hour.

Inishowen Community Notes

