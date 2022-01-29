What are the bars in Buncrana?

Sliabh Sneacht Centre

Music classes: Singing Classes for 6 years and up. Also Guitar Lessons for 7 years and up every Tuesday evening at 4.00pm. Irish Dancing classes every Wednesday at 4pm. Pilates Classes every Tuesday and Thursday. Three classes each night 6pm, 7pm, and 8pm. New class starting2nd Feb on Wednesday nights for 6 weeks: Ladies Plumbing classes. Drumfries Walking Group (The Walkie Talkies) meeting at Clonmany Car Park across from Centra at 10am.

New members welcome.

Donegal Hearing Clinic

The next clinic at Castle Clinic will be on Thursday, February 3, 9.30am to 3pm by appointment only please. Now offering wax removal by microsuction so anyone wanting this done can book via the practice (9365758) and put some oil in the ears 5 to 6 days beforehand.

Alcoholics Anonymous

The group meet in St Teresa’s Room (Behind The Oratory) at the following times: Tuesday 8.30pm, Friday 8.30pm, Saturday 11am and Sunday at 8pm. All Welcome.

Inishowen Medical Buncrana and Clonmany

Is no longer open on a Saturday morning. NOWDOC have now taken over Saturday morning clinics. If you need to speak with a GP between 6pm Friday evening and 8am Monday morning please call NOWDOC on 0818 400 911

Donegal Hospice

Is offering bereavement Support, call 089 4402787

Samaritans Helpline

Call freephone: 116 123, Text: 087 260 9090.

WISE Project 2022

WISE - Women’s Integration Skills and Employment - is a FREE service to unemployed women in Donegal who are looking for employment now or in the future.

Are you a stay at home mum, a carer, single parent or on a disability payment? Do you lack confidence and find interviews daunting?

We can help. We provide free courses, create/update your CV, help you excel in interviews, find your ideal job and much more.

The WISE Project is funded by the Department of Justice and Equality and The European Social Fund.

You can contact us by Phone or on Facebook – The WISE Project . Contact Rose on 086 145 2252 for more information

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of the late John Kelly and Damien McFadden who died recently.

Medugorje Pilgrimage

From September 28, 2022 for 7 nights half-board. Price €775 (or €725 if deposit is paid before the end of January.) Places limited, early booking advised. Contact group leader Marie Furey 087 6058877

St Oran’s NS

Enrolment is now open for September 2022. Enrolment forms available from our school office, by emailing office@storansbuncrana.com or texting 0874092668. Thank you

Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha

Tá iontráil oscailte anois fá choinne 2022- 2023. Tuilleadh eolais ar fáil le fáilte - Enrolment for Junior Infants 2022 is now open at Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha. For further information, or to arrange a visit or appointment, please call us on 074 93 61988 or email gsbc1999@gmail.com.

Scoil Naomh Iosaf, Illies

Enrolment for 2022/23. Forms are available on request by emailing: stjoesias@gmail.com or writing to: Principal, Scoil Naomh Iósaf, Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana, Co. Donegal. F93 HX30 or calling 07493 62212

Scoil Naomh Padraig, Drumfries

Enrolment is now open for any pupil who will be starting in the school in September 2022. Enrolment forms are available to download from the school website www.drumfriesns.scoilnet.ie or by calling the office on 074 9363396. Completed forms may be emailed to the school: admin@drumfriesschool.com or dropped into the school if you prefer. If you have any queries, please feel free to contact the school. We look forward to hearing from you!

St Mary’s Hall and Cinema

House Of Gucci 15A | 157mins Wednesday 26th - 6pm Thursday 27th - 4.15pm

Belfast 12A | 98mins: Friday 28th Jan - 6pm Saturday 29th & Sunday 30th - 6pm

Monday 31st - 4.15pm Tuesday 1st & Wednesday 2nd Feb - 6pm Thursday 3rd - 4.15pm

Community Notes

