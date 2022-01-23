Help fund a life-saving defibrillator

Burt GAA fundraising for defibrillator
An Inishowen GAA club is fundraising to install a potentially life-saving piece of equipment at its clubhouse.
CLG Beart has set up a go fund me page to help raise funds for a defibrillator and external unit and is seeking community support.
The new defibrillator will be located at the entrance of the clubhouse and be available for anyone in the local community to access, at any time.
The target is €3,000 and the aim is to have the unit in place within the coming weeks.
Donations can be made via this link: https://gofund.me/b8c04054
