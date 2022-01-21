Singer Meatloaf dies - much sadness in Donegal among his many fans and those who saw him live here

There is much sadness among the many fans of international superstar Meatloaf at news of his death, aged 74.

Meatloaf played a number of times in Donegal and had a big following here.

On one occasion, he was playing at a festival in Bundoran and refused to go on stage due to safety concerns. The issues were addressed and he took to the stage the following evening, though a war of words with the late councillor, Sean McEniff followed.

Meatloaf's death was announced with the following post on his official Facebook page: "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends.

"His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.

"Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

"We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

"From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!"