Ashling's murder put 'terrible fear' in people

Carndonagh vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy
The murder of Ashling Murphy as she went for a run in Tullamore has put “a terrible fear” into women in Inishowen, according to Lifeline Inishowen.
Mary Doherty, who manages the organisation, a service provided for women and children affected by domestic violence, said: “There are so many women, older and younger, who are all afraid now. It has put a terrible fear in people.
“I am thinking of that lovely poem Michael Joseph put up on Facebook, 'Down by the Canal'. It was really appropriate. 'Down by the canal, Her teaching all done, An ordinary thing, She went for a run'. Ashling Murphy was just going for a run and she ended up dead.”
Lifeline Inishowen and Inishowen Together organised a vigil in Carndonagh on Friday in memory of Ashling, a teacher and talented musician. Similar vigils took lace throughout Inishowen and Donegal and across Ireland.
Speaking to Inish Live, Mary Doherty said, everyone in society was responsible for making the changes needed in the wake of the terrible event.
She said: “We are all responsible. In all honesty, everybody in society is responsible for making the changes. We have to teach our young people respect, and it is not just respect for women, it is respect in general. We also have to speak out if we see anything going wrong, not just accept it.
“We as a society have to stand up and say, 'This is wrong' and we have to teach our young people to respect. It is sisters, aunts, mothers, grannies. Ashling's death is affecting everybody. It has given that fear.
“We have talked about nothing else since and maybe this is where the awareness raising starts. It think it is very important to say, and it is being said, this is not about men against women. This is about everybody working together to make sure we all feel safe in our own environment.
“I think it is also very important that we talk to young people. It has to start there. It is not men against women. We want men to stand up and say, 'This is wrong'. All men aren't bad. It would scare me if it was being portrayed as men against women. It should not be that. We should all be standing together and saying, 'Abuse, attacks, whatever, we want our children to feel safe when they go out.'”
Ms Doherty said she would ask people to talk to their young people.
She added: “Lifeline Inishowen goes into schools and does a programme called, 'Healthy and Unhealthy Relationships'. We talk in general about self respect, respecting other people and gender equality, not just about domestic abuse.
“Sometimes, on a broader note, I am worried by the things which are being accepted in society and are wrong. There is nobody saying no. All abuse is wrong.”
For further information on Lifeline Inishowen contact: support@ldvs.org or phone: 074 93 73232, Monday to Friday, 10am to 1.30pm.
Down By The Canal
By Michael Joseph
Down by the canal
Her teaching all done
An ordinary thing,
She went for a run
Two decades, three years
Bright as the sun
Life was just starting,
She went for a run
Down by the canal
The headlines now stun
Another woman's life,
She went for a run
They'll blame the "man"
He had problems you see
Sorry, not good enough
The problem is WE
Raise our boys better
Call our friends out
Don't let them whistle
Don't let them shout
A stranger did this
But we're part of the blame
No more excuses
Put them to shame
Sisters, friends
Mothers, aunts
They keep on dying
At random, by chance
Hold to account
The toxicity
Refuse to be a part
It's complicity
Her name was Ashling
Not long ago 21
Now asleep forever
She went for a run
Down by the canal
She will teach everyone
A reminder eternal
She went for a run
Ashling Murphy
RIP
