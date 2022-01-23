What's worth mentioning in Muff?

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to Michael McCool of Kilderry Lane, Muff on the death of his mother, Rosaleen McCool, formerly of Back Shore Road, Culmore, Derry. Rosaleen's Requiem Mass was celebrated in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Ardmore, Muff on Wednesday last, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetary.

Bingo

In St Mary’s Community Hall every Sunday afternoon, books on sale from 2:30pm, bingo starts at 3pm, everyone welcome.

Book Sale

Will take place in St Mary's Community Hall Muff on Saturday, January 29, from 10am to 4pm, many books will be on offer, call in and have a browse.

Car Boot Sale

Is back in St Mary’s Community Hall Muff on the second Saturday of every month. The next date is the February 12, if you would like to book a table call us on 93 84572 or message us at ‘Muff Community Forum’ on Facebook. Call on the day and find a bargain!

Zumba Gold

Zumba Gold is resuming in St. Mary’s Community Hall in Muff on Wednesday 26th January at 11am, suitable for beginners and all fitness levels, everyone welcome. If you need any more information text or WhatsApp Kasia on 0871867885.

Vivid Performances School of Speech and Drama

Takes place in St Mary's Community Hall every Friday from 4pm to 5pm, spaces are available, contact Emma on 0863601537.

Muff Community Park

Shed, MUGA and grassland area of Muff Community Park are available to book for activities, birthdays, family celebrations, and other special occasions. For information, please contact Muff Resource Centre on 93 84572.

Blue clothing recycling bin

Proceeds of the blue clothing recycling bin at St Mary’s Community Hall go towards the operation costs of the building. Please choose it when disposing of clothing, shoes, bedding etc. Your continued support is much appreciated.

Good as New Shop

Is open in the Cellar at St Mary's Hall Muff, Monday to Friday, 11am to 4pm. We are also looking for volunteers, if you would be interested contact us on 074 93 84572.

Muff Resource Centre

For Printing, photocopying, laminating & internet, boarding passes etc. Open: Monday to Friday, 9:30am to 4pm. Contact 93 84572 for further information.

Notices

Anyone wishing to have a notice or event included in the weekly ‘Muff Notes’ please forward details by email to: muffcommunityforum@gmail.com, or ring Muff Resource Centre on 00353749384572 by 4pm Friday.

Inishowen Community Notes

Send your Inishowen Community Notes to: kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie for inclusion in Inish Times and on Inish Live.