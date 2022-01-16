Donegal Covid-19 linked deaths now stands at 231

The number of deaths in Donegal that have been linked to Covid-19 has risen to 231, latest figures show.

29 of those deaths have occurred since the beginning of November and over the Christmas and New Year period.

The county now has a mortality rate of 145.1 per 100,000 of its population, linked to Covid-19, accounting for 3.8% of such deaths in the Republic of Ireland

The total number of Covid linked deaths in Leitrim stands at 30, while the figure for Sligo currently stands at 44 people.

Donegal registered 3,521 new Covid-19 cases in the first week of 2022.

The highest numbers contracting the disease were in the 19-24 age group.

The Mandate Trade Union has called this weekend for the provision of free antigen tests and high quality masks for workers in the retail and hospitality.

They said that changes to the government guidelines regarding close contacts and isolation periods have put more workers at risk of contracting the virus.