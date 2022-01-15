WEATHER FORECAST: Yet another cloudy but dry day in store for Inishowen

Another cloudy but dry day is in store for Inishowen
Inishowen is set for yet another cloudy but dry day today.
Highest temperature of 7 degrees with a light to moderate breeze.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.