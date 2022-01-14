Search

16 Jan 2022

Carndonagh, Killea and Buncrana vigils for Ashling Murphy

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

14 Jan 2022

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Vigils are being held in Carndonagh, Killea and Buncrana to commemorate Ashling Murphy, the teacher and talented musician brutally murdered in Tullamore this week.

Speaking to Inish Live, a member of the Killea community said: "Following the horrendous death of the beautiful Ashling Murphy, the people of Killea have decided to join the rest of Ireland in prayer tis afternoon at Killea Grotto at 4pm [Friday]and everyone is very welcome."

A vigil will also take place in Carndonagh at 8pm this evening [Friday]. The organisers said: "We were devastated to hear of the death of Ashling Murphy, a beautiful woman, in the flower of her youth, in Tullamore on Wednesday, at 4 O'Clock. Our hearts are broke for her family and community.

Communities have been coming together all over the country to show their support for Ashling's family and friends and to highlight the culture of violence against women.

A commemorative vigil for Ashling Murphy has also been organised for Buncrana Shore Front for 4pm today [Friday].

The organisers said: "There are truly no words to describe this shocking news today throughout this island of ours and globally. Another bright light has been extinguished by male violence.

"Please join us at 4pm, at the light house at the Shore Front Buncrana to remember our sister, Ashling Murphy, in a minute's silence.

"Please bring a candle to burn in her memory.

"End violence against women."

