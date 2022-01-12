What's happening in Muff?
Bingo
Bingo is on every Sunday in St Mary's Hall Muff, books on sale from 2:30pm, Bingo starts at 3pm. Books 10 euro and half books are 5 euro, everyone welcome.
Community Savings
Community Savings have started, pay out in November, if you need any information contact Muff Resource Centre on 93 84572 or find us on Facebook at Muff Community Forum.
Resource Centre
Muff Resource Centre is open 9:30am-4pm Monday-Friday for all your printing, photocopying and laminating needs.
Sympathy
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Bernadette McConway, Lemacrossan, Quigley’s Point who died recently. Bernadette's Requiem Mass took place last week in St Columba’s Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.
Sympathy is also extended to the family and friends of James Breslin, Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle. James' funeral Mass took place on Friday last in St Columba’s Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.
Inishowen Community Notes
Send your Inishowen Community Notes to: kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie for inclusion in Inish Times and on Inish Live.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.