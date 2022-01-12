What's happening in Moville?

MOVILLE YOGA

Moville Yoga has started chair yoga at 11am on Tuesdays in Glencrow Hall. It's a donation based class so you pay what you can, making it accessible to unemployed/retired, and is suitable for all levels. Active Ashtanga yoga at 6:30pm on Tuesdays and Relaxing Yin by Candlelight on Wednesdays at 6:30pm. Contact Selene on 087 7988726

SYMPATHY

Sympathy is extended to the families and friends of Maureen McGroarty, St Finian’s Park, and Patsy Doherty, Scotland who died recently. May they rest in peace.

GREENCASTLE COMMUNITY CENTRE

Wine appreciation evening on Thursday, January 27, from 7 to 9pm. Cost €30.

City & Guilds level 3 diploma in Business and Administration full-time starting February.

Call 9120500 or coursesdonegaltc@donegaletb.ie

Chess Club has started on Tuesday afternoons from 4 to 5pm. Call 0834627073. Snacks included.

For further details on events, contact the centre on 074 9381054 or info@greencastlecentre.ie

MEMORIAL WALL AND GARDEN

A memorial wall and garden dedicated to the memory of all, from the Diocese of Derry, who have lost their lives to Covid 19 has opened in the grounds of St Eugene's Cathedral. It features 51 rose bushes – one for each of the 51 parishes in the

diocese. These roses, along with a candle, were brought to the altar during the all night vigil held in March on the first anniversary of the lockdowns.

The wall, featuring the names of the parishes and prayers in both English and Irish, bears the inscription 'Pray for The Souls of All Those Who Died During Covid-19 in the Diocese of Derry’.

PARISH OFFICE

The parish office (Tel: 9382057) is now located in what was Fr McGoldrick’s house.

Normal office hours are Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 10am – 2pm. Occasionally, the times/days may change. If the office door is closed (or if there’s no answer on the phone) please call to the parochial house.

FUNERALS

For the foreseeable future, while the Coronavirus pandemic is on the increase, the attendance at funerals in this parish will be limited to 50 people. We all need to be careful about our social interactions, and this is especially true at wakes and in all

settings where people are together outside of their family circles.

INISHOWEN COMMUNITY NOTES

