What's happening in Malin Head?

National Walks Day in Inishowen

Inishowen is being invited to take part in Operation Transformation's National Walks' Day, which is being co-ordinated in the county by Karen Guthrie of Donegal Sports Partnership.

Speaking to Inish Live, Ali Farren who manages Malin Head Community Centre said there were four walks taking place in Inishowen on Sunday, January 16, two of which were in Inishowen, in Drumfries and Malin Head.

Ali said: "It's about getting people moving, getting people off the sofa and getting us all back moving and getting the good Malin Head fresh air into our lungs."

The Malin Head walk will be approximately three kilometres and will leave the Malin Head Community Centre at 11am. Walkers are advised to wear waterproof clothes. Distance is approximately three kilometres. For further details contact: Ali Farren on 0868042107.

Dance Class

Are you a busy woman, mum, daughter, sister, granny, nanny, friend, who just doesn't have the time to workout or who hates exercise but loves to dance?

Malin Head Community Centre is starting an 80's inspired Dance Class, for women of all ages. Dance the blues away, in our fresh and funky class with Clare from Elite Dance.

Ladies on The Run is a 45 minute Dancercise Dance Class in a night club setting. The room is pitch black with only disco lights on. No dance experience is needed. You do not need to be fit. It is OK to have two left feet. All you need is to love music and be ready to have loads of fun.

There is no sign up fee. Classes are €6, pay as you go. We are going back to the Old Skool 80s, 90s and Club Classics,

Classes starting on Monday, January 17, 2022, Monday, 6pm to 6.45 in Malin Community Centre, so get your pom poms, tutus, leg warmers and the works ready.

Inishowen Community Notes

Send your Inishowen Community Notes to: Kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie for inclusion in Inish Times and on Inish Live.