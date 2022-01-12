What's happening in Clonmany?

Vouchers

Both Clonmany Fabrics and Clonmany Gym will have gift vouchers available in-store and at reception just in time for Christmas, so pop down if you are looking for an envelope filler for those Christmas Cards.



Boat Building Project

There will be a Boat Building project for the community being hosted by Clonmany Community Centre in the new year. To express your interest, contact us on 074 93 76772 or email us at info@clonmanycommunitycentre.ie

Basket Weaving Workshop

Clonmany Community Centre will be hosting another Basket Weaving workshop in March next year. If you are interested, express your interest early by contacting us on 074 93 76772 or email us at info@clonmanycommunitycentre.ie

Preschool & Afterschool Terms

Clonmany Community Centre’s Preschool and Afterschool terms will return on Thursday, January 6th. Remember to book in now if you need kids booked in for return on January 6th (especially if requiring lifts). We wish you all a Happy New Year.

Gym

Our Gym is currently open Monday to Friday from 6am to 10pm and Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Our personal trainer, Austin Doherty, is running Group Fitness sessions on a Tuesday and Thursday morning from 7am to 8am that must be pre-booked and is available for 1-to-1 training also, just contact him ADFitness on Facebook.

Fabric Shop

In our Fabric Shop, we have a wide selection of high-quality cotton fabrics by the metre, fat quarters and jelly rolls, along with our wide range of haberdashery equipment. We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and Saturday from 10am to 2pm by appointment only. Don’t forget you can still purchase anything from our Facebook page (Clonmany Fabrics) or on our website at www.clonmanyfabrics.com. Contact us at 087 149 6630 or emailing at crafts@clonmanycommunitycentre.ie.​

Community Pantry and Community Library

Don’t forget, Clonmany Community Pantry and Community Library is replenished weekly with exciting new goodies and reading material for young and old. The Pantry is an initiative we have developed in conjunction with FoodCloud.

Donations of food are made on a weekly basis from local shops and supermarkets ensuring our pantry is always stocked. The pantry is open to the entire community, and we urge people to make use of the service.

The Pantry is open weekdays from 10am to 5pm. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for sneak peaks at what’s in the pantry each week!

Breakfast Club and After School Club

Breakfast Club and After school are open: Monday to Friday from 7am to 9:30am and 1pm to 7pm, for more information contact 083 095 2513 or email afterschool@clonmanycommunitycentre.ie.



Birthday Party Packages

We have several Birthday Party packages available at Clonmany Community Centre. This​ party package includes room hire and 2 of our youth workers to help manage the party. We offer five party types: Sporty, Gaming, Slime, Arts and Crafts, and a Special Games Combi Party. For more information or to book, contact 074 93 76772 or email info@clonmanycommunitycentre.ie.



Astro Turf

Our Astro Turf is open and available for non-contact activities to book a slot. Contact reception on 074 93 76772 - all slots are on the hour for the hour.

