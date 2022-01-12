What's happening in Burt?

SYMPATHY

Sympathy is extended to the families and friends of Joe Arbuckle, Fahan, Helen Brogan, Burt, Rose Grant, Buncrana, Jason Ward, Bridgend and Peter Watson, Fahan who died recently

BURT GAA JACKPOT

It’s still there folks!! Numbers drawn were 8-10-14-22-29. The weekly winners were: Nancy Hirrell, Bridgend €30 and Seamus O'Donnell, Burnfoot €30.The jackpot next week is €11,500

BURT INCH AND FAHAN CALENDAR

The Burt, Inch AND Fahan 2022 Calendar is now on sale in the following locations: Bradley's Service Station Fahan, Burnfoot Service Station, Speenogue Post Office, Bridgend Post Offices, Callaghan's Gala Moness, Callaghan's Motorway Stores, McDaid's XL & Butcher Newtown Or contact Malachy: 087 2787308, Kevin: 086 6075077 or Kathleen: 086 3931426 or email kathleengrantburt@gmail.com. All proceeds are divided equally between Oncology Services LUH and Parochial Funds. Only €5

ST AENGUS’ NATIONAL SCHOOL

Enrolments are now being taken for the school year 2021/2022. If you wish to enrol your child for September, please contact the school 074 93 68352 or www.staengusbridgend.com

VOLUNTEER FOR ALONE

Would you be willing to provide companionship to an older person for 1 hour a week? ALONE are seeking volunteers in your area. Full training and support provided. For information, contact Catherine at catherine.gallagher@alone.ie or on 086 0753868.

MONTHS MIND MASS

Months Mind Mass for the late James Craig , Swilly View, Inch will also take place this Sunday, January 16 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch as well as the Fourth Anniversary Mass for Charlie Doherty.

SAMARITANS

Helpline number Call Free phone: 116 123, Text: 087 2 60 9090.

NOWDOC

Phone Number: 0818 400911. Have your Eircode handy.

INISHOWEN MEDICAL BUNCRANA AND CLONMANY

Will no longer be open on a Saturday morning. NOWDOC will be taking over Saturday morning clinics.

If you need to speak with a GP between 6pm Friday evening and 8am Monday morning please call NOWDOC on 0818 400 911

DONEGAL HOSPICE is offering bereavement support, call 0894402787 for further details.

VACANCIES

SCCI Community Employment Scheme require Grounds persons for local football pitches/ Youth Club Assistants and Tidy Towns workers. Please contact David Healey on 0749361264

SWILLY CEP

Four positions available for work in both Cockhill and Fahan graveyards. The usual CE conditions apply. Contact Mickey 0863267443 or Niamh 0861018944

PAPER RECYCLING

Please bring your newspapers and magazines for recycling to Grant's of Castlecooley, Burt. The people that collect them wish to acknowledge your generosity with your time in doing this.

CONFIRMATION 2022

Confirmation for our sixth class children will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

RETIREMENT OF BREEDGE CRAIG

After so many many years of devoted service to the Parish and specifically to the community on Inch Island, December 31, 2021 marked the retirement of Breedge Craig as Sacristan in Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, Inch.

In that capacity, Breedge has given unwavering service and devotion, even during periods of ill-health. We are indebted to her and her family for this great labour of love which has served the priests and people at ceremonies in Inch.

The opening and closing of the Chapel and the arrangement of ceremonies there was always in safe hands. While priests and others have come and gone, Breedge has been a constant over the years.

We thank her sincerely for having volunteered her support for so long. We hope and pray that God will bless her with many more years of good health, contentment and peace as she looks back at her years as Sacristan in Inch.

COMMUNITY NOTES

