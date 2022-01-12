What's happening in Buncrana?

SYMPATHY

Sympathy s extended to the families and friends of Rose Grant and Seamus Doherty (Dobbs) who died recently.

ST ORAN'S NS

Enrolment is now open for September 2022. Enrolment forms available from our school office, by emailing office@storansbuncrana.com or texting 0874092668. Thank you

GAELSCOIL BHUN CRANNCHA

Tá iontráil oscailte anois fá choinne 2022- 2023. Tuilleadh eolais ar fáil le fáilte - Enrolment for Junior Infants 2022 is now open at Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha. For further information, or to arrange a visit or appointment, please call us on 074 93 61988 or email: gsbc1999@gmail.com. We're looking forward to hearing from you.

SCOIL NAOMH IÓSAF, ILLIES

Enrolment for 2022/23. Forms are available on request by emailing: stjoesias@gmail.com or writing to: Principal, Scoil Naomh Iósaf, Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana, Co. Donegal. F93 HX30 or calling 07493 62212

COMPASSIONATE CULTURE NETWORK ART WORKSHOPS

Every Wednesday 12.30pm to 3pm at St Mary's Hall, Buncrana A new arts programme by Irish Hospice Foundation, funded by Creative Ireland, where people can explore "loss" creatively. Participants will be assisted to develop memory books and try out a variety of art processes. Pop in at any time or attend on a weekly basis.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Meet in St Teresa’s Room (Behind The Oratory) at the following times: Tuesday 8.30pm, Friday 8.30pm, Saturday 11am and Sun at 8pm. All Welcome.

SLIABH SNEACHT CENTRE

Music classes:- Singing and guitar lessons for juniors Tuesday at 3.30pm. Irish Dancing classes Wednesday at 4pm. Yoga for beginners Monday at 6.30pm. Also Yoga every Monday at 7.30pm. Pilates Classes Tuesday and Thursday, 3 classes each night 6pm, 7pm & 8pm. Ladies Plumbing Classes every Wednesday at 7pm. New class starting February 2022. As part of Operation Transformation National Walks Day 2022, we will host a walk from the Sliabh Sneacht Centre on Sunday 16th January Registration: 10.30am /Walk Starts 11am

INISHOWEN MEDICAL BUNCRANA AND CLONMANY

Will no longer be open on a Saturday morning. NOWDOC will be taking over Saturday morning clinics. If you need to speak with a GP between 6pm Friday evening and 8am Monday morning please call NOWDOC on 0818 400 911

WISE PROJECT

Sometimes taking a step outside of your comfort zone is daunting. We understand this and support you through personal & career development step by step, we can help you accomplish your employment goals for 2021. WISE – Women’s Integration, Skills and Employment is a FREE service for Donegal women to assist them into education, employment or selfemployment. You can contact us by phone or by our Facebook page – The WISE Project www.facebook.com/WISE500/ Call: Penny 086 145 2252 (Inishowen area).

COVID BOOSTER VACCINATION

Available for the over 80s in Buncrana Medical Centre. Please call us on 074 93 63611 to arrange appointment for same

SAMARITANS HELPLINE NUMBER

Call free phone: 116 123, Text: 087 260 9090.

DONEGAL HOSPICE is offering bereavement Support, call 0894402787.

DONEGAL HEARING CLINIC

The next scheduled clinic will be on Friday 14th Jan from 9.30-2pm at Castle Clinic, Malin Road, Moville. Please call 9385758 to book your appointment

BAPTISMS

We welcome into God’s family the following children who were baptised recently: Éabha Rose Doherty, Óisin Paul and Olivia May McMahon, Micheal Rodriguez, Maggie Ellen Kelly, Ruairí John Friel, Darragh James Coyle, Dáithí James McLaughlin, Abbie Josephine O’Donnell, Sophia Maryam O’Hagan, Teddy Neil McElhinney, Beau Ryan Feeney, Michéal Shane Smith-Farrell, Frankie Brian O’Donnell, and Frankie David McElhinney. May God Guide & Protect our Children always

ST. MARY’S HALL & CINEMA

The Matrix Resurrections 15A 148mins Wednesday 12th - 5pm Thursday 13th - 4.15pm

The King’s Man 15A 130mins Friday 14th Jan - 5pm Saturday 15th & Sunday 16th - 5pm Monday 17th - 4.15pm Tuesday 18th & Wednesday 19th - 5pm Thursday 20th - 4.15pm

Clifford The Big Red Dog PG 96mins Sat 15th & Sun 16th Jan – 1pm.

COMMUNITY NOTES

