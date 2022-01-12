Garda investigation following GAA match

Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident at a GAA match in Inishowen and may seek to interview players and officials from both teams, Inish Live understands.

The football match in question was between Urris and Four Masters, who are based in Donegal Town.

It was a minor ladies league match and took place on September 7, 2021 at the Urris GAA ground at Crampsey Park in Clonmany.

Following the alleged incident, a member of the Urris team left the pitch having sustained an injury.

On December 15, 2021, a Garda press office statement to Inish Live said: “Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in Inishowen on September 7th. No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”

On January 6, 2022, a second statement from the Garda press office said: “This investigation is ongoing. No further update is available.”

When this paper sought a comment from Urris GAA, a spokesperson said: “It is the club's policy to not to make comment on any matters of a disciplinary nature whether alleged or otherwise.”

Inish Live also sought a comment from Four Masters GAA club, but, at the time of going to publication, none had been received.

Inish Live believes the Urris player concerned did seek subsequent medical attention.

It is unclear who made the complaint to An Garda; whether or not the attendant club officials or the referee have been interviewed by Gardaí; and whether the Donegal Ladies Gaelic Football Association has been approached by An Garda or visa versa.

Inish Live understands, An Garda can legally compel both clubs to provide the details of team members, who may subsequently be interviewed.