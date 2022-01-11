Inishowen AC ladies complete Ray’s Marathon Challenge - 52 marathons in a year

Martina Callaghan and Grainne Gillen of Inishowen AC
Last January Martina Callaghan and Grainne Gillen of Inishowen AC, signed up to take on Ray’s Marathon Challenge which required them to complete a marathon a week for the 52 weeks of 2021.
Both of them successfully completed the challenge by mid-December. It was all in aid of a very worthy charity, Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice, and between them they raised over 1,000 euro. Grainne’s two sisters, Dympna and Maeve, also completed the challenge.
