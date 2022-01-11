Search

11 Jan 2022

11 Jan 2022

Inishowen return for National Gallery outreach programme

Your Gallery in Inishowen schools

Inishowen return for National Gallery of Ireland

Inishowen return for National Gallery of Ireland

Following a successful programme in 2021, the National Gallery of Ireland plans to bring art to classrooms across Inishowen again this year with Your Gallery at School, an innovative education initiative supported by SMBC Aviation Capital.

Donagh National School, Carndonagh was one of three primary schools selected to participate in the initiative last year.

According to the National Gallery, it is committed to breaking down barriers that prevent young people from engaging with art in Ireland.

A spokesperson said: "Your Gallery at School provides an opportunity for students to take part in a series of informative workshops that are designed to teach through art and spark an interest in culture. These workshops are of particular benefit to students who may not be in a position to visit the Gallery itself and they can be carried out in schools or online. 

"Thanks to the continued support of SMBC Aviation Capital, the Your Gallery at School project will once again develop new partnerships outside the Gallery walls and work with four primary and four post-primary schools over the course of 2022." 

Your Gallery at School began in January 2021, running workshops, sensory sessions and a Creative Careers programme, where students had the opportunity to learn about a variety of arts careers. These workshops ran in primary schools in Dublin, Sligo and Donegal and post-primary schools in Limerick, Clare and Kildare. 

Sean Rainbird, Director of the National Gallery of Ireland, commented: “We’re thrilled that Your Gallery at School will return this year. Without the renewed support of SMBC Aviation Capital, this wonderful project would not be possible. Our hope is that this opportunity to learn through art will encourage creativity and curiosity amongst our participants in the future.”

Peter Barrett, Chief Executive of SMBC Aviation Capital, added: “After the success of the most recent programme, SMBC Aviation Capital is delighted to continue its support of the National Gallery of Ireland and ‘Your Gallery at School’. We understand the importance of bringing the National Gallery to children who otherwise would not have the opportunity to access it and we are looking forward to seeing the continued positive impact of Your Gallery at School across the country.”

Once schools have been selected for participation, facilitators will then tailor a programme of activities for each school. The programme will emphasise the importance of art education, creativity and innovation and will be appropriate to the ages and school levels of students. 

Schools across the country are invited to participate via the National Gallery of Ireland website. There will be two windows of opportunity for primary and post-primary schools to apply, (January 24 to February 18, 2022 and August 29 to September 15, 2022), giving schools the option to choose what time of year suits them best to take part.  

For further details, please visit www.nationalgallery.ie

