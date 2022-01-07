Search

07 Jan 2022

Suspended sentence, driving ban after 26km pursuit ends in Inishowen

“He performed some very strange moves, undertaking and overtaking."

Letterkenny courthouse

A man who led Gardaí on a 26km pursuit along the N13 road has been given a suspended sentence and given a driving ban.

Jonathon McCreedy (34) with an address at Pinetrees, Derry, faced 19 counts of dangerous driving on the night of August 29, 2020.

A recent sitting of Letterkenny District Court heard that McCreedy had not reached very high speeds during the incident.

“He performed some very strange moves, undertaking and overtaking,” Sergeant Jim Collins told the court.

McCreedy was followed by Gardaí in an unmarked car.

When stopped, Sergeant Collins said, McCreedy was cooperative with officers.

Solicitor for McCreedy, Mr Patsy Gallagher, said his client was ‘extremely terrified’.

“He panicked and the blue mist came down,” Mr Gallagher said.

“He is a young man who was never in trouble before. He was very compliant and he is deeply concerned about his liberty.

“It was a stupid thing to have happened.”

McCreedy was charged with dangerous driving at Port Road, Letterkenny. The other charges, of a similar nature, related to various townlands between the Port Road, Letterkenny and Bridgend, where McCreedy came to a stop.

Judge Raymond Finnegan queried why McCreedy fled from the Gardaí. Mr Gallagher said his client believed that he ‘may have had difficulty with alcohol in his system, but he didn’t’.

On a charged of dangerous driving at Port Road, Letterkenny, Judge Finnegan imposed a three-month prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months on McCreedy’s own bond of €100 on the condition that he does not reoffend.

McCreedy was also disqualified from driving for one year.

The other charges were marked taken into consideration by Judge Finnegan.

