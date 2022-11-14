Padraig Harrington creates history by breaking PGA Tour Champions scoring record

Padraig Harrington. PIC: Sportsfile
Padraig Harrington has officially broken the PGA Tour Champions 72-hole scoring record after finishing the Charles Schwab Cup on a high.
The two-time British Open champion carded a final-round 65 to win the tournament by seven shots on 27-under-par.
Winning in a dominant fashion @padraig_h wins his fourth title by 7-strokes @SchwabCupFinale. pic.twitter.com/2xYnl9qSPP— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) November 14, 2022
It was Harrington's lowest 72-hole score in his professional career and the 51-year-old made history by beating the PGA Tour Champions record by a single shot.
Harrington did not claim the season-long Charles Schwab Cup due to Steven Alker finishing inside the top five but the Dubliner will be happy with his weekend's work - taking home a cheque worth $440,000.
