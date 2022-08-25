Search

25 Aug 2022

Rory McIlroy aiming to ‘finish the PGA Tour season on a high’

Rory McIlroy aiming to ‘finish the PGA Tour season on a high’

Rory McIlroy will draw on his success off the course as he bids to win an unprecedented third FedEx Cup title and 18million US dollar (£15.2million) first prize in the Tour Championship.

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Aug 2022 10:50 AM

Rory McIlroy will draw on his success off the course as he bids to win an unprecedented third FedEx Cup title and 18million US dollar (£15.2million) first prize in the Tour Championship.

McIlroy and Tiger Woods, who are the only two-time winners of the event, have been instrumental in introducing the significant changes announced by the PGA Tour on Wednesday in response to the threat posed by LIV Golf.

But McIlroy must now turn his attention to on-course matters as he bids to overturn a significant handicap under the controversial system used for the season-finale at East Lake.

Starting in 2019, the player with the most FedEx Cup points starts the Tour Championship on 10 under par, in this case world number one and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

As the second-highest points earner defending champion Patrick Cantlay begins on eight under and so on, on a sliding scale down to the players in 26th to 30th who start on level par.

McIlroy begins the week on four under alongside Open champion Cameron Smith, Tony Finau, Sepp Straka and Sungjae Im, but can draw on memories of starting five shots back in 2019 and still emerging victorious.

“It’s always great to make it to East Lake at the end of the year. It means you’ve had a very solid season,” McIlroy said.

“I’ve had a lot of success at East Lake over the years. This is my ninth time and I’ve won a couple of them. I’ve had chances the majority of the times I’ve been here to win the FedEx Cup.

“Great to have another opportunity to try to do something that no one has ever done before in the short history of what the FedEx Cup is.

“I felt like I got my golf game together a little bit better in Wilmington last week and played OK. I need to make a few more putts this week to have a chance.

“Just want to give it another solid week and try to finish the PGA Tour season on a high before I have a whopping five days off before I go over to Europe and start playing over there.”

Asked if his emergence as a key figure in the future of the PGA Tour was a positive or a negative, McIlroy added: “It’s energising when you can get stuff done.

“When you’re working on stuff for a while and nothing really comes to fruition, yeah, then it starts to become heavy. But when you see progress and you break down a couple of barriers, that’s energising.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media