Irish golfer Leona Maguire in strong position at Antrim's ISPS Handa World Invitational

Irish golfer Leona Maguire is towards the top of the ISPS Handa World Invitational leaderboard going into the weekend at Galgorm Castle, Country Antrim. PIC: Sportsfile
Irish golfer Leona Maguire is towards the top of the ISPS Handa World Invitational leaderboard going into the weekend at Galgorm Castle, Country Antrim.
The Cavan native shot three-under-par 69 on Friday which leaves her on eight-under-par for the tournament, currently three shots off the leader.
Maguire carded four birdies and one bogey during a solid second round which has put her well in contention.
The ISPS Handa World Invitational is live on Sky Sports throughout the weekend.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.