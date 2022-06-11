Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry well placed going into round 3 of Canadian Open

Defending champion Rory McIlroy is well in the mix at the top of the Canadian Open leaderboard going into round 3 at the St. George's Golf and Country Club on Saturday. PIC: Sportsfile
Defending champion Rory McIlroy is well in the mix at the top of the Canadian Open leaderboard going into round 3 at the St. George's Golf and Country Club on Saturday.
The world number 8 is one shot behind leader Wyndham Clark after shooting a two-under-par 68 on Friday which leaves him on six-under-par overall.
Huge roars for @McIlroyRory— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 10, 2022
The defending champ is just two back @RBCCanadianOpen. pic.twitter.com/1z3wuPm5gU
Offaly native Shane Lowry has also enjoyed a solid start to the tournament as he sits three shots off the lead on four-under-par going into Saturday's round. The world number 25 shot a one-under-par 69 on Friday.
Leaderboard @RBCCanadianOpen ⛳️— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 11, 2022
1. @Wyndham_Clark (-7)
T2. @McIlroyRory (-6)
T2. @MattFitz94
T2. @K_M_Mitchell
T2. @JimmyHardK
T2. @ASmalley_Golf
7. @AustinCookGolf (-5)
Muireann Nic Dhónaill pictured with her mammy, daddy, brother and granny on her Confirmation Day at St. Mary's Oratory, Buncrana. (Photos - Deirdre Heaney, nwpresspics)
Anna McGranaghan, Garda Siochana, Denise McCool, IDP, Andrew Ward, IDP, Ciara Breen, Families Matter and Jacqueline Cagder, Alochol Forum at the ChangeMaker 10 Year Seminar in An Grianan Hotel, Burt
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.