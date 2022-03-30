Search

30 Mar 2022

Tiger Woods plays Augusta practice round as speculation grows over Masters return

Tiger Woods plays Augusta practice round as speculation grows over Masters return

Tiger Woods plays Augusta practice round as speculation grows over Masters return

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Mar 2022 11:14 AM

Tiger Woods remains listed in the field for next week’s Masters as speculation mounts about his possible return to action at Augusta National.

Woods, who played a practice round at Augusta on Tuesday, has not played in a top-level event since requiring surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following a horrific car crash in Los Angeles on February 23, 2021.

The 46-year-old has fallen to 944th in the world rankings as a result, but is eligible for the year’s first major as a five-time former champion.

While 16 other former winners are listed on the Masters’ official website as not competing, Woods was still among the active players on Monday.

Woods, who feared shortly after his accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, competed in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December, but was allowed to use a cart and knows that walking 18 holes a day on a hilly course like Augusta National is a different proposition.

“I’m still working on the walking part. It takes time,” Woods said in a press conference ahead of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he is the tournament host, on February 16.

“What’s frustrating is not (being) at my timetable. I want to be at a certain place but I’m not. I’m getting better, yes, but not at the speed and rate that I would like.

“I have seen progress, I am a lot stronger than I was. I can play weekend warrior golf, that’s easy, but to be able to be out here and play six rounds of golf – practice round, pro-am, four competitive days – I’m not able to do that yet.

“I can walk on a treadmill all day, that’s easy, there’s no bumps in the road. But walking on a golf course where there’s undulations… I have a long way to go.”

If Woods decides he is unable to compete in the 86th Masters, he could choose to attend the traditional Champions Dinner and play in the pre-tournament par-three contest on April 6.

“I can do that now,” he added. “Whether I do that or not, I don’t know.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media