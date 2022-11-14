Carndonagh strike late goal for dramatic away win in Downings

Cian Doherty, seen here in action against Naomh Ultan, helped Carndonagh to a fine away win in Downings
Michael Noone scored a late goal that saw Carndonagh snatch a dramatic late win over Downings in Pairc Na nDunaibh on Saturday afternoon in the U-21B Championship.
Downings 1-8
Carndonagh 1-11
Just when it looked like the game was heading for a share of the points, the big midfielder struck to cap a good personal performance and two precious championship points.
He also kicked to points while Cian Doherty who turned in a man of the match performance at corner forward scored four points for the Inishowen men who made the long trip short up to six regulars.
Downings were also short a number of first choice players including scoring ace and county U-20 Johnny McGroddy.
Paddy McElwee with 0-6 top scored for Downings while Callum Cullen scored the goal for Kevin ‘Cookie’ Gallagher’s charges.
Downings scorers: Paddy McElwee 0-6; Callum Cullen 1-0; Kyle McFadden, Paul Mc Groddy 0-1 each.
Carndonagh scorers: Michael Noone 1-2; Cian Doherty 0-4, Kyle Harkin 0 -1, ‘45, Brendan Carroll, Anthony Doherty, Olan McLaughlin, Conor McLaughlin 0-1, each
Downings: Aodh McBride; Dean McBride, Ross Cullen, Tiernan McBride; Fiachra McClafferty, Conor Boyce,Shane Coll; Ethan Cullen, Paul McGroddy; Mark McBride, Kyle McFadden, Stephen Shelling; Callum Cullen, Paddy McElwee, Michael Pasoma.
Sub: Dale McBride for C Boyce.
Carndonagh: Kyle Harkin; Conor Lafferty, Rory Lynch, Danny Diver; Ronan Browne, Ben McDaid,Conor McLaughlin; Anthony Doherty, Michael Noone; John Callaghan, Cian Burke, Olan AMcLaughlin; Michael McCarron, Brendan Carroll, Cian Doherty.
