GAA Guide: Here's all the club fixtures live on TV this weekend (November 5 & 6)
Here are the GAA club fixtures live on television this weekend.
Ulster senior club football championship
Crossmaglen Rangers (Armagh) v Ballybay Pearse Brothers (Monaghan), 7.15pm, RTÉ2
Munster senior hurling quarter-final
Ballygunner (Waterford) v Kilruane MacDonaghs (Tipperary), 1.30pm, TG4
Leinster senior football quarter-final
Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Naas (Kildare), 3.30pm, TG4
