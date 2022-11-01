Oisin Kerr on fire as Burt pip Red Hughs win Minor Division 3 Championship

Burt are celebrating a County Minor Division 3 Championship success following an extra-time final win over Red Hughs at Pairc MacDiarmada on Bank Holiday Monday - with Oisin Kerr and Leo Kelly the heroes

Burt 3-16

Red Hughs 3-14

(After extra-time)

In what was a cracking game from the first whistle to the last Burt emerged the winners with two points to spare at the finish.

The sides had ended level on 3-10 after Burt came from four points down in the closing minutes. Burt full-forward Oisin Kerr was in devastating form in front of the posts and hit a late point followed by a goal to tie up the game.

Kerr, who turned in a man of the match performance in the number 14 shirt, hit the bulk of the champions' scores and ended the game with a brilliant personal tally of 2-12. Then, at the bitter end, with Burt two in front Leo Kelly made a one-handed save on the goalline to save his team.

Seanie Bradley scored the other Burt goal while Shane Gallagher, Caolan Morrin, Eoin McDaid and Darragh Coyle also kicked points.

“It was a great game of football and anyone that paid in to watch it got their €5 worth,” said the winning manager Gerard Gallagher.

“Red Hughs went four up in the closing minutes but our lads battled back and Oisin Kerr scored a point and then he scored the goal in injury time that drew the game and sent it to extra-time. Oisin had a great game but it was a brilliant team performance and they showed great spirit and character and will to win when they went four down late on.

“There was little between us in the extra-time, it was just that we scored a couple of points more. It was great to win and it was even better when it was such a good game of football.”



Burt scorers: Oisin Kerr 2-12, Seanie Bradley 1-0, Shane Gallagher,Faolan Morrin, Eoin McDaid and Darragh Coyle 0-1 each.

Burt: Shea Cuffe; John McDaid, Leo Kelly, Eoghan Strain; Oisin Kerrigan, Shane Kerrigan, Darragh Coyle; Caolan McKinney, Eoin McDaid; Andrew Walker, Shane Gallagher, Faolan Morrin; Seanie Bradley, Oisin Kerr, Aidan McKinney. Subs: Rory McDaid for F Morrin, Kyron McColgan for E Strain, Matthew Curran for S Gallagher.

Referee: Greg McGrory (Four Masters).