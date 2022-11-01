Search

01 Nov 2022

Extra-time didn't phase a Naomh Padraig team who met up 73 times this year

Naomh Padraig manager Karol Lynch was confident his side could finally get the better of Malin when it was headed to extra-time in the Minor Division 2 Championship final on Monday

Reporter:

Alan Foley

01 Nov 2022 6:01 PM

Naomh Padraig manager Karol Lynch felt as though his side’s 11-point winning margin over Malin in the County Minor Division 2 final on Monday wasn’t reflective of how the contest went.

It was only in extra-time that clear daylight appeared between the teams with the margins thin for an hour beforehand, although Naomh Padraig were the team in the ascendency and in the end won 2-16 to 2-5.

“It was nip and tuck the whole way through and for us to win by 11 points in the end, it probably didn’t reflect the way the game was,” Lynch said afterwards.

The performance in extra-time was even more praiseworthy considering that Naomh Padraig had only 18 players togged in Letterkenny, while their Inishowen opponents had 26.

Lynch was confident that the spade work done all year would stand to his team and he was proved correct.
“We knew at full time that the lads were fit enough because I think we counted that we have met up 73 times this year, through both training and matches, so the fitness was never going to be an issue.”



“We knew our boys would have the legs in extra time and full credit to them, they built on that good start to the extra time period and kicked on really well.”

“Sometimes young lads can be hard work but I have to say, this group has been an absolute pleasure to work with. We only had 18 players, they are a tight group, we’re not blessed with big numbers at this age group but every man that is there, really commits to it.”

“The hard work is only starting now for these players. They’ve got to step up now and there are five or six there that will be going to play adult football next season.

“We have a good base of young players at this club and if we get attitudes right, we can go and achieve great things.”

