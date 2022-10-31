Naomh Padraig maintain their focus to win Minor Division 2 final against Malin

They say you have to lose one to win one and 12 months on from the disappointment of losing the County Minor Division 2 final, Naomh Padraig were crowned champions.

Naomh Padraig 2-16

Malin 2-5

(After extra-time)

Last year, Naomh Padraig were undone by St Nauls’s on a 3-6 to 0-12 scoreline and on Bank Holiday Monday, they put things right against Malin at O’Donnell Park.

Naomh Padraig came from four points down in the second half and should’ve won in regulation time - they had 12 wides to Malin’s three - with Kevin Lynch and Rian Gallagher doing the damage on a day. Malin dug in late on to force extra-time. There, though, it was all Naomh Padraig, with Lynch top-scoring with 1-8.

However, just 15 seconds into the first period of extra-time, a brilliant team goal with Oisin McIntyre and Lynch involved, set up Gallagher to slot into the bottom corner and a lead of 1-11 to 2-5.

Then, on 66 minutes, Lynch punched home a second Naomh Padraig goal when he met Tiernan Doherty’s dropping ball. It was 2-13 to 2-5 at half-time in extra-time and there would be no turning back. Finn McCafferty and Cillian Doyle kept the scoreboard ticking.

It was the side from Ture who dominated the opening exchanges, although that wasn’t reflected on the scoreboard. Naomh Padraig did manage to score the opening two points, through Kevin Lynch and Rian Gallagher.

Although Malin took a little time to feel their way into the game, on 12 minutes Nathan McDaid gave their support reason to cheer with their opening score and moments later fired a warning shot as he drove into the side-netting when going for goal.

After McGeoghegan levelled it up, Malin fashioned the opening goal on 20 minutes. McGeoghegan sought to lay off a pass and although slightly overcooked, it fell right into the path of Nathan McDaid, who swept it past Jamie McCauley from the ground and a 1-2 to 0-2 lead.

By the break Malin were 1-3 to 0-4 in front, with Taylor Bonner making a brave block to deny Lynch a goal, with the Naomh Padraig full-foward having fetched a great high ball from a free from McCauley that was falling short.

The pattern of the second half was also the same as the first, with Naomh Padraig having more of the ball yet Malin being more effective with it. Ryan McGeoghegan slapped home a second goal from Nathan McDaid’s floated ball in. It gave Malin a lead of 2-3 to 0-5 on 36 minutes.

Two points from Lynch and one from Tiernan Doherty pulled Naomh Padraig back to just the one down on 47 minutes, 2-3 to 0-8, with some of the momentum. Lynch, providing a serious focal point, then peeled off to square up the match.

Twice Naomh Padraig led in the final 10 minutes, with Rian Gallagher and James McColgan twice edging them in front by the minimum. On both occasions Malin drew level thanks to Mac McLaughlin’s free and then Jack McLaughlin who made it 2-5 for Malin and 0-11 for Naomh Padraig at full-time.

Naomh Padraig scorers: Kevin Lynch 1-8, 5f; Rian Gallagher 1-3; Tiernan Doherty and Jamie McCauley 0-1, 1f; James McColgan, Finn McClafferty and Cillian Doyle 0-1.

Malin scorers: Ryan McGeoghegan 1-2, 2f; Nathan McDaid 1-1; Mac McLaughlin 0-1, 1f; Jack McLaughlin 0-1.



Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin: Jamie McCauley; James Donaghy, Cormac Kelly, Finn McClafferty; Michael McCarron, Daniel McFadden, Daniel McMenamin; Tiernan Doherty, Oisin McIntyre; James McColgan, Rian Gallagher, Cillian Doyle; Cormac Doherty, Kevin Lynch, Andrew McCarron. Cillian McElaney for Donaghy (34), Oisin Quigley for McCarron (45), Conor Fadden for C Doherty (75), Donaghy and McCarron for McFadden and McColgan (79).

Malin: Zach Conlon; Dylan Doherty, Cian Doherty, Euan McFeeley; Mac McLaughlin, Taylor Bonner, Patrick McLaughlin; Darragh Douglas, Ryan McGeoghegan; Nathan McDaid, Ryan McLaughlin, Thomas McGeoghegan; Jack Lafferty, Calvin White, Conor McCallion. Subs: Sonny Bonner for T McGeoghegan (37), Jack McLaughlin for Lafferty (43), Dylan Collins for Doherty (half-time, extra-time)

Referee: Marc Brown (Four Masters).