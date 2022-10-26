Buncrana's Odhran Doherty helps Shane O'Neills to epic Armagh IFC title win

Odhran Doherty from Buncrana played his part as Shane O'Neills won the Armagh Intermediate Football Championship in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

Paul O’Rourke’s goal in the depths of injury time at the Athletic Grounds sealed a first ever title for Shane O'Neills to leave St Paul’s heartbroken, with the final score reading 2-11 to 1-13.



“It was a very exciting final that went to the last play,” Doherty told DonegalLive. “It was a great win. I decided to finally make the transfer as the commute for the last 10 years was a long one and it was great to be part of the club’s first intermediate success.”

Doherty, in his first season with the club, kicked three points in the win, having made the transfer from his native club. With the Scarvey outfit, Doherty was a Donegal IFC winner in 2004 and then helped the club to the Junior A crown in 2019, a run which ended in the Ulster final, where they lost out to Blackhill of Monaghan.

A Senior Sports Officer with Louth Local Sports Partnership, Doherty and his team will now take on Monaghan champions Corduff in the Ulster IFC back at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday, November 5, in the preliminary round, which is a week before the Donegal champions Dungloe face Antrim’s Cuchullains Dunloy in Ahoghill in the quarter-finals.

Another Buncrana native, John Doherty, is the manager of St Finian’s Swords and they drew 1-8 to 1-8 win Garristown in the Dublin Junior 1 Club Football Championship final at the Clann Mhuire grounds in Naul on Sunday.