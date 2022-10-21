GAA Guide: Here's all the club fixtures live on TV this weekend (October 22 & 23)
Here are the GAA club fixtures live on television this weekend.
GAA TV listings for the weekend (October 22 & 23) below:
Leinster Senior Club Football Championship
Palatine (Carlow) v St Patrick’s (Wicklow), Netwatch Cullen Park, RTÉ2 - 8pm
Dublin Senior Hurling Final
Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, TG4 - 2.30pm
Tipperary Senior Hurling Final
Kiladangan v Kilruane MacDonaghs, Semple Stadium, TG4 - 4.30pm
