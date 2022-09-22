Tributes paid to the late Patrick Devenney, Newtowncunningham

Tributes have been paid to the late Patrick Devenny, Mill Road, Newtowncunningham, who passed away on Wednesday, peacefully surrounded by his family in the care of the staff in Donegal Hospice.

Predeceased by sister Margaret, parents Johnny and Polly, Patrick was a devoted husband and father to wife Imelda, daughters Sharon, Margaret, Maria, Arlene, son Brendan and son/daughter-in-laws Daniel, Alan, Garvan, Eugene and Treasa.

A wonderful grandad to Niall, Shane, Niamh, Caolán, Matthew, Sarah, Ethan, Gráinne, Molly, Flynn, Tom, Sloane, Aaron, Lúcás and Senán. Sorely missed by brothers Gerry and Sean, sisters Mary, Monica, Annette and Martina with brother/sister-in-laws Anne, Claire and Martin. Fondly remembered by his extended family, close friends and good neighbours.

Naomh Colmcille GAA said: “It’s with huge regret we learned the sad news today about the passing of Patrick Devenney, our past player, trainer and assistant manager and right up to his death a lotto seller and all round great clubman.

“In the early days while living in England Patrick started playing GAA with Sons of Erin in Northampton and went on to represent Warwickshire County before returning home and playing for our club right at the start when the club initially formed in Carrigans.

“Throughout his playing days he was known for his competitiveness and no nonsense defending and anyone who watched Patrick play would tell you defenders of his ilk are scarce and not too many could mix it with 'Satch' let alone get the better of him. Indeed, be it the GAA field or on the soccer pitch Patrick was a warrior and a winner.

“After his playing days he moved into the management side of things and formed a formidable management duo with Declan McFarland where they won league promotion and a first championship in adult football for the club in the mid 90’s.

“They went on to success at the All Ireland Junior Sevens competition in Dublin the following year and what a weekend that was. Great memories for everyone associated with the club at that time and Patrick had a huge role to play in all of that.

“In later years he continued to be a huge supporter of the club going to games and selling the weekly lottos and he followed his son Brendan and the Donegal team the length and breadth of the country to league and championship games. He loved watching his grandchildren play and could be seen on the sideline at most of their games and it’s a loss to us all and so sad we won’t see him there again. RIP Patrick, you will be sadly missed.

“Everyone associated with the club sends our heartfelt condolences to his wife Imelda and to Sharon, Margaret, Brendan, Maria and Arlene and the extended family at this time.”

Lagan Harps Football Club said: “We were saddened to hear of the passing of one of our greatest players Paddy 'Satch' Devenney. A tough competitive player on the pitch and a real gentleman off it. He was always fit and committed and you knew you were in a game when you came up against him. Paddy served the club with great loyalty and distinction. His name crops up regularly when former players discuss the olden days. A true club legend.

“We extend condolences to his wife Imelda and to Sharon, Margaret, Brendan, Maria and Arlene, all his family and his many friends. He will be greatly missed, and long remembered by former teammates and anyone who saw him play.”

Patrick's remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday for requiem mass at 12 noon in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 12noon. House private to family only on the morning of the funeral. Funeral mass can be viewed here.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or directly here.

For those of you who would like to leave a personal message of condolence, can do so in the condolences section below or on Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.