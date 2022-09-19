Malin avoid complexities of relegation fight with play-off win over Convoy

Malin and Burt both won their IFC relegation play-offs on Saturday
Malin saved their Donegal IFC status at the first attempt with a narrow win over St Mary’s, Convoy, in the first of the relegation playoffs in Burt on Saturday afternoon.
Malin 0-10
St Mary’s, Convoy 0-7
Christopher McLaughlin, Josh Conlon, Damian Harkin, Paul McLaughlin, Conor O’Neill and John Doherty all scored for Malin. Patrick Dolan, Anthony Browne, John Toye, Pauric Gordan and Corey Lee Bogan were on target for St Mary’s.
Malin led by double scores 0-6 to 0-3 in the first half and they managed to keep St Mary’s at arms length in the second half to run out winners.
Malin scorers: Christopher McLaughlin 0-4, Josh Conlon 0-2,Damian Harkin, Paul McLaughlin, Conor O’Neill, John Doherty 0-1 each.
St Mary’s scorers: Patrick Dolan 0-3, Anthony Browne, John Toye, Pauric Gordan, Corey Lee Bogan 0-1 each.
Malin: Daniel Mullarkey; Adam McGonigle, Ciaran Doherty, Charlie Byrne; Conor Farren; Damian Harkin, Paul McLaughlin; Daniel Houghton, John G McLaughlin; Josh Conlon, Matthew Byrne, Christy McLaughlin; Conor O’Neill, Terence Doherty, Shaun Kelly. Subs: John Doherty for S Kelly, Sean Byrne for C Byrne, Conor McGonagle for T Doherty.
St Mary’s Convoy: Mark Gordon; Keelan Gillen, Barry McNamee, Conal McDermott; John Moore, John Doherty, Benny Bonner; Liam Toye, Raymond McNamee; Patrick Dolan, Anthony Browne, P Gordan; Packie Mailey, Joe McGill, Johnny Toye. Sub: Liam Prunty.
