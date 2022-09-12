Moville manager Sean O'Hare says the 'Inishowen boys are as good as anyone'

Moville manager Sean O’Hare feels his club and indeed the whole of Inishowen will gain respect from their County U-13 Division 1 League title win on Sunday

O’Hare’s team overcame St Eunan’s on a 3-12 to 1-10 scoreline at Pairc Cholmcille in Newtowncunningham for a first ever underage A crown in their 26-year history.

It completed the conclusion of a fantastic run in the competition for the team, who had overcome Glenswilly in the quarter-finals before a semi-final victory over Four Masters.

“Last week we came through by two points against Four Masters and tonight the boys really dug in,” O’Hare said. “We had a wee bit to spare. It was a bit tight there in the second half. The group is strong. We took them to the Ardara tournament at under-10s and Four Masters beat us in the semi-finals. I was inexperienced and I burned the boys out leading up to the semi-finals.

“It means everything. I’ve had some of these boys since they were under-8 and I’ve always known that they were good enough as we’ve been winning competitions in Inishowen but this year was about how we would get on in the county in Division 1.

"I knew they were good enough. There was Four Masters and MacCumhaill’s and St Eunan’s - all the big teams - so we knew it was going to be tight. We met them again in Buncrana and St Eunan’s were in that competition, and Glenswilly."

O’Hare believes the success can act as a catalyst for the Carrick Field club - who have enjoyed the bulk of their triumphs in ladies football - as they enter the U-13A Football Championship and through the ranks in the years to come.

“We just had to believe in ourselves,” he added. “Maybe the teams in Inishowen don’t get too much respect. We just want people to respect us. We’ve a good team. Maybe it’s just a good bunch. The boys always attend training and enjoy their ball skills. It’s about getting that bit of belief because some boys have an inferiority complex and I’m trying to tell them that if they train then Inishowen boys are as good as anyone.”