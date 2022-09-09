Markievicz the camogie queens following victory over Carndonagh

Markievicz retained the Donegal Camogie Championship with victory over Carndonagh in a lively final at MacCumhaill Park.

Markievicz 5-12

Carndonagh 1-5

Twelve months ago the Finn Valley side took the trophy home following a no-show from Burt. This time there was no walkover as they were pushed all the way. Laura McGuinness scored a hat-trick of goals from long range, while Janice Rushe grabbed two goals.

Carndonagh were competitive throughout and Brónagh Butler hit 1-3. And although they had plenty of ball in the second half, Markievicz were very firm defensively and held their opponents scoreless from the 36th minute onwards to confirm their victory.



Markievicz made the early running and were 0-4 to 0-1 in front just six minutes in, with Ciara Coulter getting the ball rolling with the first of her six points. Butler had opened the Inishowen side’s account with a 45 and then struck an angled shot from the left which flew into the net to tie up the scores at 0-4 to 1-1.



However, in the 16th minute, McGuinness scored the first of two goals, when she delivered a free from inside her own half and the ball flew into the net. Then, within a minute, she repeated the trick from right on halfway and suddenly it was 2-5 to 1-1 to Markievicz.

Although Róisín Toland and Butler scored for Carndonagh, a third Markievicz goal from Rushe made for a lead of 3-5 to 1-3 at half-time. Under the glare of the lights, Carndonagh took the fight to Markievicz as the second half took shape. Butler and Laura McCrossan hit points for the club from Foden. It was around then, though, Markievicz pulled down the shutters.

Rushe slammed home her second goal on 43 minutes following good play from substitute Alexandrea Elaurza and Gilmore kept things going. Late on, with just a minute left, McGuinness had another go from distance and again she was on the money as the Markievicz party started. This time it was for real.

Markievicz scorers: Laura McGuinness 3-2, 2-2f; Janice Rushe 2-0; Ciara Coulter 0-6, 2f; Faragh Campbell 0-2; Laura Browne and Alexandrea Elaurza 0-1 each.

Carndonagh scorers: Brónagh Butler 1-3, 45, 1f; Róisín Toland 0-1,1f; Laura McCrossan 0-1.

Markievicz: Margaret McConnell; Mary O’Neill, Ciara Gallagher, Jodie McGhee; Aimee Lafferty, Laura McGuinness, Jessica Martin; Amy Campbell, Sinead Flood; Faragh Campbell, Laura Browne, Aoife Campbell; Ciara Coulter, Janice Rushe, Staice Gilmore. Subs: Alexandrea Elaurza for S Gilmore (half-time), Emma Martin and Meabh Neill for Lafferty and F Campbell (52), Niamh Onofrei for Rushe (52), Kathleen McGinty for Matin(55)

Carndonagh: Eileen Callaghan; Lucia Doherty, Rihanna Gallagher, Mary Kate McCrossan; Sadhbh Mullan, Eimear O’Donnell, Athena McLaughlin; Anais Doherty, Aoife McCarron; Brónagh Butler, Róisín Toland, Brianna Tully; Blathín Toland, Laura McCrossan. Subs: Aoibhionn McLaughlin for Athena McLaughlin (26), Erin McLaughlin for Tully (28), Amy Porter and Ciara Gibbons for B Toland and E Toland (47), Rori Doherty for McCrossan (58).

Referee: Alan Nash (Derry).