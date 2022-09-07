Donegal LGFA invite applications for county underage manager positions

Donegal LGFA has begun the process of appointing new managers for the county’s ladies U-14, U-16 and U-18 teams for next season.

The Ladies County Board is now inviting expressions of interest and potential candidates have until Friday, September 16 to apply.

A spokesperson for the county board said any announcement relating to the senior manager will be made after the conclusion of the senior ladies club championship.

It’s understood there is strong interest in the underage county managers’ positions in Donegal.

The outgoing managers are Greg Harkin (U-14), Liam Skelly (U-16) and Francie Martin (Minor).

CLUB ACTION

Meanwhile in club action, it’s a busy time for ladies football with the club championships serving up plenty of entertainment.

There are matches too at underage with the last of the finals at minor level taking place on Wednesday evening, (Sept. 7) with Naomh Columba up against Termon in the Division 3 decider. That game will be played in Glenfin at 6.15pm.

The U-14 league finals take place on Saturday, September 10 with two double-headers.

Naomh Padraig in Lifford will host the Division 2 final between St. Nauls and Naomh Conaill at 10.30am and that will be followed by the Division One final at 12 noon between Ardara and Dungloe.

At Red Hughs GAA grounds in Killygordon, the Division 3 final between Termon and Glenswilly throws-in at 1pm and the Division 4 final, which sees St. Michael’s up against Bundoran, is at 3pm.



Aodh Ruadh 2 who host Kilcar in the Junior B Championship semi-finals on Sunday

In the Kernan’s Group Ladies Championship, there was one game played on Tuesday evening with MacCumhaill’s defeating Termon 2 in the last of the Junior B quarter-finals.

They now play Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin in a semi-final this weekend.

The fixtures for this Sunday are as follows:

Intermediate quarter-finals

Aodh Ruadh v Robert Emmets; Naomh Muire v Milford; Ardara v Carndonagh, Gaeil Fhánada v St. Mary’s, Convoy

Junior A semi-finals

Dungloe v Na Dúnaibh; Gaoth Dobhair v Naomh Columba

Junior A Shield semi-finals

Four Masters v Glenswilly; Malin v Urris

Junior B semi-finals

MacCumhaill’s v Naomh Padraig UC; Aodh Ruadh 2 v Kilcar (12 noon)

Junior B Shield semi-finals

Termon 2 v Buncrana 2; Red Hughs v Letterkenny Gaels.

All games on Sunday are at 10.30am, unless stated