McGowan posts late winner as St Eunan's find a way to oust Naomh Padraig

In the teeming rain, Paddy McGowan steered over a stoppage time winner to kick St Eunan’s into the knockout phase of the Junior A Football Championship.

St Eunan’s 1-12

Naomh Padraig, Iskaheen 2-8

Saturday evening’s cliffhanger was deadlocked and Naomh Padraig, Iskaheen still had hope as the clock ticked towards the conclusion.

A stalemate wouldn’t have been good enough with the Ture men needing to win. Goals in the first half from Jonathan Toye and Donegal senior panelist Caolan McColgan had them in good stead.

Despite Lee McMonagle driving in a 42nd minute St Eunan’s goal, Naomh Padraig held sway, leading 2-7 to 1-8 with 13 minutes to play.

However, St Eunan’s outscored them 0-4 to 0-1 dow the stretch with McMonagle and McGowan - both of whom are former senior championship winners in the black and amber - landing a brace each.

Toye briefly drew Naomh Padraig level, but fired wide having looked to have done the hard work with a chance that could have put the Inishowen side in front.

Jason McCallion was black carded for a foul on Conor Morrison and St Eunan’s squeezed through when McGowan found the range from 35 metres.

McMonagle posted five first-half points, but St Eunan’s trailed 2-3 to 0-7 at the changeover.

On ten minutes, Eunan Mullan’s ball in was won by Toye, who netted from close range.

McMonagle clipped over a free from the ’45 as St Eunan’s kept the scoreboard turning.

After Toye converted a pair of frees, Naomh Padraig were in for a second goal. McColgan intercepted a Conor Harley kick-out and shot to the bottom corner.

McMonagle posted twice before the short whistle to inch St Eunan’s closer.

McColgan rolled narrowly wide just after the re-start and another batted effort, when he connected with Toye’s dropping free from 50 metres, was blocked.

St Eunan’s got a real injection when McMonagle was found by Conor McGinley and the forward made no mistake in finishing to draw St Eunan’s level.

While Toye and McColgan restored the Naomh Padraig lead, the Cathedral Town me found a way.



St Eunan’s scorers: Lee McMonagle 1-7, 5f; Paddy McGowan 0-4f; Noel O’Donnell 0-1.

Naomh Padraig, Iskaheen scorers: Jonathan Toye 1-6, 5f; Caolan McColgan 1-1; Kevin Doherty 0-1.

St Eunan's: Conor Harley; Ryan Hilferty, Conor Morrison, Thomas Crossan; Sean Breen, Sean Ryan, Dylan Doogan; Matthew Gallagher, Noel O'Donnell; Darragh Morrison, Conor McGinley, Cian McMonagle; Paddy McGowan, Lee McMonagle, Patrick Tobin. Subs: Gavin McCarron for D.Morrison (41), Denis Devenney for Crossan (52), Matt Ahearne for Devenney (60+2).

Naomh Padraig, Iskaheen: Oran Cauley; Caolán Harkin, Darragh McIntyre, Mark Doherty; Cathal McColgan, Ronan Hoy, Jason McCallion; Eunan Mullan, Cormac McColgan; Caolan McColgan, Lee Barr, Rory Hirrell; Kevin Doherty, Jonathan Toye, Joseph McCauley. Subs: Dylan McCallion for Harkin (47), Eunan Keaveney for K.Doherty (56), Oisin Burke for Barr (60+1)