Killybegs hold off the challenge of Naomh Padraig in Division Two Minor final

The Killybegs team pictured before Thursday's final
On a night of exciting Minor finals, Thursday evening’s Division Two decider didn’t disappoint as Killybegs ran out narrow winners against Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin.
Killybegs . . . 4-10
Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin . . . 3-10
This match was part of a double-header at the Donegal GAA Training Centre in Convoy.
At the same time on the adjacent pitch, the Dungloe v St. Eunan’s Division One final went to extra-time before Dungloe won a thrilling Division One final.
And the game between Killybegs and Naomh Padraig proved just as exciting.
Killybegs were 4-05 to 2-06 in front at half time and looked in a strong position.
Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin
But the Inishowen side did their best to get back into the game after the break and a goal and a number of points saw them close to within a goal.
Killybegs however, so impressive in their league campaign, had done just enough to win.
Naomh Padraig: Mia Kelly, Ellie McAlister, Emer McFadden, Mia McLaughlin, Kiera Lynch, Codie Callaghan, Ciara McGonagle, Ella Costello, Niamh Harkin, Rhianna McColgan, Chloe Costello, Caitlin Doherty, Saorla Gallagher, Ava Walsh, Abbie Northey, Cora Walsh, Leah Henry, Emma O’Neill, Giorgia McCaul, Alannah Whoriskey, Hannah Cassidy, Mary McLaughlin.
Killybegs: Sarah Murray, Courtney Boyle, Annie Breslin, Shayna Boyle, Aisling Herrity, Kayla Murrin, Chloe Knor, Ellie Hegarty, Lilly Steele, Eva Gallagher, Emma Cunningham, Shauna Gallagher, NicoleM, Ellie Rawdon, Georgina Haughey, Katie Burke, Aoife Smith, Aisling McGettigan, Ciara Haughey, Aimee Hegarty.
Referee: Sean MacIntyre (Tyrone).
