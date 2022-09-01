Search

01 Sept 2022

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin go in search of minor ladies glory against Killybegs

These are busy times in ladies football in the county with three minor finals on Thursday evening. On Sunday, there's plenty of championship activity at adult level with teams in Junior A and Junior B in quarter-final action

Double-header in Convoy as Donegal LGFA hosts minor finals

Naomh Padraig who take on Killybegs in the Division Two final

Diarmaid Doherty

01 Sept 2022 1:35 PM

It’s a big few days ahead for ladies football in the county with three Donegal Minor Ladies divisional finals on Thursday evening and adult club championship matches on Sunday.

The Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy plays host to the Division 1 Minor Ladies final between Dungloe and St. Eunan’s and the Division 1 final which sees Killybegs up against Naomh Pádraig.

Unfortunately, due to fading light, and the fact that extra-time might be needed, both finals have to be played at the same time (throw-in 6.15pm). The Division 3 Minor Ladies final between Naomh Columba and Termon is expected to be played next week.

The Division 4 final is also on this Thursday night and sees Robert Emmets against Glenfin. Both clubs agreed on a coin-toss for home venue and the game will be played at Robert Emmets’ grounds in Castlefin.


St Eunan's pictured before their semi-final win over Ardara 

The Division 1  final between Dungloe and St. Eunan’s promises to be an intriguing affair.

Dungloe, playing in the top flight  for the first time at Minor level, have enjoyed another brilliant campaign and came through their semi-final against Aodh Ruadh in impressive style.

Their squad includes a number of players who were part of the U-16 side that won the league earlier this season. And when you remember that Dungloe also won Division 3 at senior level, it’s a club that’s on the up when it comes to ladies football.

They meet a St Eunan’s team who are aiming to retain the title they won last year.

Peter McGeehin has a relatively young squad this season at O’Donnell Park, but like Dungloe, they were excellent in their semi-final as they got the better of a very strong Ardara team.

The Division 2 final between Killybegs and Naomh Pádraig is also a hard one to call.

It was Carndonagh who topped Division 2 before the knock-out stages, but they lost out to Naomh Pádraig in their semi-final last week.

Killybegs meanwhile, got the better of Na Dúnaibh in their last four meeting and will probably go into the game as slight favourites. Robert Emmets will be hoping that hope advantage will be a help as they prepare to take on Glenfin in their Division 4 final (throw-in 7pm).

These two sides are blessed with quality and produced some notable displays in the league and in the knock-out rounds. Glenfin, given their experience, will start favourites.


Adult games

Meanwhile the Kernan Group Ladies Championship continues on Sunday with games at Senior, Junior A and Junior B level.

The Intermediate championship has reached the quarter-final stages but those games are fixed for Sunday, September 11. In the Senior championship, there are three Round 3 matches on Sunday morning with Moville against Termon the pick of the ties. There are four quarter-finals in both the Junior A and Junior B championships with some interesting ties down for decision. All games are at 10:30am.


Fixtures

Kernan Group Ladies Championship
Senior - Round 3:

Moville v Termon
St Nauls v St Eunans
Glenfin v Buncrana
Naomh Conaill - Bye

Junior A - Quarter Finals

Dungloe v Four Masters
Na Dúnaibh v Glenswilly
Gaoth Dobhair v Malin
Urris v Naomh Columba

Junior B - Quarter Finals
Séan Mac Cumhaill v Termon 2
Naomh Padraig UC v Buncrana 2
Aodh Ruadh BAS 2 v Red Hughs
Kilcar v Letterkenny Gaels

