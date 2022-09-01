Search

01 Sept 2022

“We have to go for it” - Naomh Padraig boss Daniel McCauley

Naomh Padraig face a must-win Junior Football Championship clash with St Eunan’s this weekend at O'Donnell Park.

“We have to go for it” - Naomh Padraig boss Daniel McCauley

Naomh Padraig manager Daniel McCauley.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

01 Sept 2022 4:09 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

It’s win or bust for Naomh Padraig’s Junior A Championship aspirations this weekend.

Daniel McCauley takes the Iskaheen men to O’Donnell Park on Saturday evening (throw-in 6pm) to face St Eunan’s.

Injury has ravaged Naomh Padraig in 2022 and the black and amber will provide them with a stern examination.

“We have to go for it,” McCauley told Donegal Live.

“We have nothing to lose and just have to go for it.”

Donegal panelist Caolan McColgan has returned from America and played in the recent 3-12 to 2-8 win over Robert Emmets - a victory that followed defeats at the hands of Naomh Ultan and Urris.

Neil McGee says 'there’s probably no harder place to go' than Naomh Conaill

Gaoth Dobhair's season began with ups and downs but they've shown consistency in recent weeks to post three from three in the Donegal SFC and Neil McGee says they'll be doing all in their power to keep that run going at Naomh Conaill

Drew McKinney’s season ended against Robert Emmets, with the club still awaiting a scan for a knee injury sustained that afternoon at Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park. McKinney was on the Donegal under-20s panel and is a big loss for the Ture residents.

Johnny Toye and Rory Hirrell are available again after hamstring and knee injuries. Hirrell missed a large swathe of the campaign after sustaining a knee injury during the League, but came on as a substitute against Robert Emmets.

Patrick McRoddy is in San Diego, but Shane McColgan, who won the league this year with John Mitchells in Liverpool, could make an appearance were Naomh Padraig to successfully navigate Saturday’s game in Letterkenny.

Evan Craig is a doubt, but Eunan Keaveney, a former Donegal minor, is back again and Joe McCauley could feature after making a return to training.

The availability of McColgan has given Naomh Padraig a big boost in recent weeks.

“Caolan is massive for us,” McCauley said. “For a small club like us, a player like Caolan just gives the whole thing such a lift.

“We have been big time hampered by injuries this year, but we have to give this a big rattle on Saturday.”

This is McCauley’s third year at the helm. The 2020 campaign was disrupted by Covid and 2021 wasn’t straightforward either with a Regional League not getting the juices flowing.

“This had been the first proper year in the job,” he said. “It’s the first year there was a proper League that wasn’t mixed up in some way.

“I was disappointed on a personal level with our League this year. We were going grand and then we started to pick up injuries. We list to Naomh Ultan and it started to fall away from us a bit. It was a struggle but I still felt that the change to three Divisions was a good set up and a good change for clubs.”

Naomh Padraig were pipped to promotion by Na Rossa in a play-off last November and they now have just one Championship life remaining this year.

While St Eunan’s lost by 2-12 to 1-13 at Urris on Saturday, McCauley saw enough in that game at Crampsey Park to order some caution this week.

“We beat St Eunan’s well in the League, but their team is totally unrecognisable now,” he said. “You look at the likes of Rory Carr, Lee McMonagle, Daragh Ellison and Cormac Finn; they could all play senior for St Eunan’s. They have all played senior at some stage and some of them have won the senior championship.

“Conor Morrison gives them great protection. He’s some player to be playing in the junior. Conor could play for the Donegal seniors if he was fit. It’s savage for a club to have players like that playing in junior football.

“I’m sure they’re not breaking any rules, but it’s some boost for them. After watching them play twice, I’d have them as one of the favourites for the Junior Championship.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media