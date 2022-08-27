Strong finish puts Gaeil Fhánada into IFC quarter-finals at Burt's expense

Second-half goals by Liam McGrenaghan and Jimmy Coyle steered Gaeil Fhánada to the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Football Championship.

Gaeil Fhánada 2-9

Burt 0-8

Burt, who arrived in Portsalon with a chance of making it to the last eight, stayed in the game until the final ten minutes when Gaeil Fhánada turned the screw.

A seven-point margin felt deceptive on a night where the margins were thin for long periods at Páirc Uí Shiadhail.

Even when McGrenaghan struck a fortuitous 41st minute goal, Burt responded with the next three scores to come back to within a point, 1-6 to 0-8.

Seamus Friel, Darren McElwaine and Michael Sweeney hit three points in as many minutes to move Gael Fhánada four clear.

In the 59th minute, the grace note arrived. Sweeney rose to collect Mark McConigley’s kick-out. The ball was exchanged through a few pairs of hands before Coyle applied the finishing touch from close range.

Sean McHugh and Ronan McDermott hit early points as Burt responded to James Kerr’s opening score.

However, Gaeil Fhánada led 0-5 to 0-2 at the break.

Seamus Friel landed two with McGrenaghan and Mark McAteer also on the mark. A timely intervention from Burt goalkeeper Kevin Glenn prevented James Kerr from bagging a 15th minute goal.

McHugh hit two precocious points inside of 90 seconds in the early moments of the second half. The first was posted off his left foot from the right-hand side and the second was an exact replica from the other side.

Burt saw Calvin Gallagher riffle wide with a goal chance, but were only a point in arrears, 0-6 to 0-5, when Gaeil Fhánada were celebrating their first goal.

Burt were incensed when a sideline ball was given to Gaeil Fhánada and the Hibernian men seethed as, seconds later the ball was in the net. From distance, McGrenaghan’s shot caught Glenn out, the ball falling to the net to the horror of the visitors.

Burt were without goalkeeper Ciaran Brady, recovering from an injury sustained in the senior hurling final, with Darren Gallagher, Keith McColgan and Seamie O’Donnell all on the absent list.

Burt were still on the Gaeil Fhánada coat tails as the game headed for the home stretch, but the hosts turned on the afterburners to advance, leaving Burt to the relegation play-offs.



Scorers for Gaeil Fhánada: Liam McGrenaghan 1-1; Jimmy Coyle 1-0; Seamus Friel 0-3; Mark McAteer 0-2, 1f; James Kerr, Darren McElwaine, Michael Sweeney 0-1 each.

Scorers for Burt: Sean McHugh 0-4, 2f; Jack O’Brien 0-1, 1f; Ronan McDermott, Michael McHugh, Denver Kelly 0-1 each.



Gaeil Fhánada: Mark McConigley; Shaun Kerr, Jimmy Coyle, Odhrán Shiels; James Gallagher, Matthew Gallagher, Darren McElwaine; Paddy Carr, Bernard McGettigan; Mark McAteer, Eoghan Carr, James Kerr; Seamus Friel, Michael Sweeney, Liam McGrenaghan. Subs: Ryan McGonigle for M.Gallagher (35), Oisin Shiels for E.Carr (51), Paddy Heraghty and Conor Heraghty for McGrenaghan and J.Kerr (54).

Burt: Kevin Glenn; Darren Bradley, Tom Doherty, Caolan McDermott; Dara Grant, Stephen O’Donnell, Shaun O’Donnell; Ronan McDermott, Denver Kelly; Sean McHugh, Calvin Gallagher, Jack O’Brien; John Fitzpatrick, Christopher McDermott, Liam Óg McKinney. Subs: Callum Porter for O’Donnell (half-time), Michael McHugh for Fitzgerald (37).

Referee: Martin Coll (Gaoth Dobhair).