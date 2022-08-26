Search

26 Aug 2022

Moville host Na Rossa in standout fixture in Donegal Junior A Championship

Moville host Na Rossa knowing a point will take them through to the knock-out stages, with the visitors needing a win to ensure their passage

Malachy McDermott and Moville will be hoping to draw on home comforts for the visit of Na Rossa

Peter Campbell

26 Aug 2022 8:55 AM

sport@donegallive.ie

The main action in the Michael Murphy Sports Junior A Championship will be the Carrick Field in Moville on Saturday evening when Na Rossa are the visitors in a winner-takes-all contest.

Moville are a point ahead of Na Rossa in the table and only need a draw to make the quarter-finals while Na Rossa need the win. The home side will be without the suspended Eunan Hegarty and will need another big hour from Ciaran Diver and Tony McClenaghan. Na Rossa put in a real battling performance to get a draw at home to group leaders Letterkenny Gaels on Saturday last with Aidan McHugh to the fore.



In what was the toughest group, it looks like Letterkenny Gaels will be the semi-finalists and Carndonagh almost assured of a quarter-final spot. Gaels are home to Pettigo while Carn are down to play Naomh Colmcille, who didn't field last weekend away to Pettigo. So that leaves the battle for the second quarter-final spot between Moville and Na Rossa.

In Group B Urris and St Eunan's B share top spot and meet this weekend with the winners guaranteed a quarter or semi-final place. In the other game Naomh Ultan should account for bottom side Robert Emmett's to get themselves back in the race after losing out to St Eunan's last weekend. Group B will not be completed until the following weekend when Urris travel to Dunkineely to play Naomh Ultan and St Eunan's B host Naomh Padraig, Uisce Chaoin.

Junior A Championship Group A
Saturday
Letterkenny Gaels V Pettigo 19:00
Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 19:00
Moville V Na Rossa 19:00
Junior A Championship Group B
Saturday
Robert Emmets V Naomh Ultan 19:00,
Urris V St Eunan's 19:00

