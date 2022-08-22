Moville lose player to red card before match against Carndonagh starts

Carndonagh clinched their place in the Junior A Championship quarter-final with a big win at home to neighbours, Moville at a windy Foden on Saturday.

Carndonagh 2-6

Moville 0-10

There was drama even before the ball was thrown-in with Moville losing Eunan Hegarty to a straight red card after a tussle with Dara Brown.



The visitors had the wind at their backs in the opening half and by half-time the 14 men held a seven point advantage, 0-9 to 0-2. The home side's points came from a Christy McDaid free and one from play from Anthony Doherty.

Carn had come from seven points down a couple of weeks earlier at home to Na Rossa and the question was could they do the same.



They proved that they could, but again it was a close run thing. Anthony Doherty was the man of the moment, hitting a long range point and then following up with a goal to cut the lead to just three points.



At that stage Moville also had picked up a black card and were down to 13, but they kept battling and they were still two points to the good until a late goal from Cian Burke had Carndonagh in front for the first time in the match and they closed out the game with a Christy McDaid free.



It was an eventful day for Anthony Doherty as apart from hitting 1-2 from half-back, he missed 10 minutes late in the game after also picking up a black card. Ciaran Diver accounted for most of the scores for Moville on the day. The big game in the group will be in Moville next weekend when Na Rossa travel to Inishowen. Na Rossa need a win while Moville will qualify with a draw.



Carndonagh scorers: Anthony Doherty 1-2; Christy McDaid 0-4; Cian Burke 1-0.

Carndonagh: Kyle Harkin; Dara Browne, Padraig Doherty, Conor Doherty; James Monagle, Danny Monagle, Anthony Doherty; Ryan Kelly, Will Quinn; Cian Doherty, Eoghan Kelly, Conor Fegan; Cian Burke, Christy McDaid, Cormac Monagle. Subs: Fergal Doherty for Fegan (40); Cathal Doherty for C Monagle (50).

Moville: Dylan Doherty; Brendan McClenaghan, Enda Faulkner, James Henry; Eunan Hegarty, Tony McClenaghan, Eoghan McLaughlin; Padhraic Skelly, Michael Leech; Eoin O'Doherty, Josh Lafferty, Ciaran Diver; Danny Murphy, Nigel McGonagle, Ronan Farren. Subs: Evan Hudner, Brennan Doherty, Jamie McCormick.

Referee: Clint Marron (Urris)