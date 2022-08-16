Search

16 Aug 2022

Donegal to respect confidentiality of applicants for senior team manager

The deadline for those interested in the role of manger of Donegal's senior footballers passed on Monday evening and county board chairman Mick McGrath says the next step is to appoint a three-person selection committee to speak to interested parties

Donegal to respect confidentiality of applicants for senior team manager

Reporter:

Alan Foley

16 Aug 2022 12:29 PM

The Donegal County Board will be respecting the confidentiality of applicants for the position of Donegal senior team manager, with the deadline having passed on Monday.

Chairman Mick McGrath confirmed to DonegalLive that due process will be followed in coming weeks in regards the appointment of a successor to Declan Bonner, who stepped down as senior team manager last month. 

The senior county board officers will meet later this week to appoint a three-person committee who will oversee the selection process. It was decided that this committee would not be established until the application deadline had passed, in case any conflicts of interest might’ve arisen.

“We will not be making any further statement on the matter,” McGrath said. “The deadline passed on Monday at 6pm and interested parties, whose identities will remain confidential, will be spoken to in due course. We will now follow the process which we had laid out last month at county committee, by first establishing a three-person committee.”

Like the interested parties in regards to the manager’s role, the identities of those who make up the three-person committee will not be made public  by the county board. 

Bonner took charge of Donegal for a second spell - having also managed Donegal from 1998 to 2000 - in late 2017. He won back-to-back Ulster SFC titles in 2018 and 2019 and an Allianz Division 2 crown in 2019. Donegal, under his stewardship, were beaten provincial finalists in 2020 and 2022, losing to Derry 1-16 to 1-14 in this year’s decider in May. His side exited the All-Ireland series following a 3-17 to 0-16 second round qualifier loss to Armagh in Clones.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media