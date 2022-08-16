Burt upset the odds to leave Malin with little room for error in IFC

Burt came away from Connolly Park with a fine win over Malin in the Donegal IFC to leave Michael Byrne’s side in bother in the competition many predicted them to do so well in.

Malin 1-5

Burt 0-10

Inches away from winning the All-County Football League Division 2 only to be undone by a wonder-strike of a goal from a free-kick by Johnny McGroddy of Downings, Malin went down at the Banks against Naomh Muire in their opening IFC fixture. Now, they’re pointless after two games with tricky fixtures left in the form of Dungloe at home and then a visit to Termon.

That shouldn’t take away from Burt’s win though. They blazed their way to victory in Division 3 as the only unbeaten side in the county and their 3-10 to 0-9 loss on the opening night of the Donegal IFC was said by many not to be a fair reflection of a contest in which they were right in the mix until the final quarter.

On Saturday, Ciaran Dowds’ team made a fine start, knocking over the first four points inside of 12 minutes to get themselves on the road, with Denver Kelly scoring two of those and Jack O’Brien and Calvin Gallagher also on the mark.

Conor O’Neill belatedly got Malin going and Matthew Byrne added a second for the home team. Daniel Houghton got on the end of a long ball from Josh Conlon to punch past Burt goalkeeper Cathal McElhinney just before the break. Malin edged 1-2 to 0-4 in front by half-time.

When Sean Kelly and then O’Neill scored, Malin looked to have turned the corner with a lead of three but Burt were not to be denied. O’Brien and John Fitzgerald ended their drought and with Terence Doherty black-carded halfway through the second half, Burt took full advantage.

Callum Doherty levelled and then Sean McHugh put the Hibernian Park side ahead before Matthew Byrne’s second point made it 1-5 to 0-8. It was there for the taking and it was Burt who grabbed the initiative. Gallagher’s free and then Stephen O’Donnell’s clincher gave the border club side the two points.

Malin scorers: Daniel Houghton 1-0; Matthew Byrne and Conor O’Neill 0-2; Sean Kelly 0-1.

Burt scorers: Denver Kelly, Jack O’Brien and John Fitzgerald (0-2), Calvin Gallagher 0-2, 2f; Sean McHugh 0-1, 1f; Callum Porter 0-1.

Malin: Seamus Doherty; John C Doherty, Ciaran Doherty, Damian Harkin; Adam McGonagle. Charlie Byrne. Conor Farrenl John G Mc Laughlin. Daniel Houghton; Josh Conlon, Matthew Byrne, Paul Mc Laughlin; Conor O’Neill, Terence Doherty, Shaun Kelly. Subs used: Joe Doherty, Darragh McGeoghegan, Ciaran McColgan.

Burt: Cathal McElhinney; Darren Bradley, Tom Doherty, Seamie O’Donnell; Dara Grant, Stephen O’Donnell, Ronan McDermott; Denver Kelly, Mark McElhinney; Calvin Gallagher, Sean McHugh, Shaun O’Donnell; Jack O’Brien, Christy McDermott, Liam Og McKinney Subs: Callum Porter, John Fitzgerald, Michael McHugh.