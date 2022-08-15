Cup action will see the curtain raised on the Inishowen League season

The 2022-23 Inishowen league season begins this weekend with games in the group stages of both the Clubman Shirts League Cup and the Charlie O'Donnell Memorial Cup.



Both competitions have three groups of three teams with the group winners and the best runner up qualifying for the semi finals.



Clubman Shirts League Cup

In Group A of the Clubman Shirts League Cup Moville Celtic, Premier Division champions Greencastle and Illies Celtic are pitted together. In the opening game Moville , under new manager Kevin Deery, welcome Greencastle to Glencrow in a game which is sure to draw a large crowd and will be a good indicator for the home side of the challenges that lie ahead.



Group B sees holders Buncrana Hearts entertain Cockhill Youths in a local derby at Castle Park with Aileach FC making up the group. There is another local derby at the Crua where Glengad United also with a new manager in Paul Roddy welcome newly promoted Culdaff FC and Clonmany Shamrocks will be interesting observers at this one.

Charlie O Donnell Cup

The Charlie O'Donnell groups see Carn FC, Redcastle United and QPS in Group A with Carn entertaining Redcastle in the opening game. Having been relegated last year Carn under new manager Gerard Crossan will be eager to have a good season but this is a tough group. Group B pits Gleneely Colts, Dunree United and the holders Aileach Res together.



Both Gleneely and Dunree who clash in the opening fixture have new managers in place with Mark Smith in charge of the Colts and Brendan Coleman in the Dunree dugout. Finally Group C sees Greencastle Youth under Dylan Doherty welcome Sean Tolley's promoted Buncrana Res to Chapel Lane with Clonmany Res making up the third team.

Inishowen Football League Fixtures 2022-23

Sunday, August 21

Clubman Shirts League Cup 2pm

Moville Celtic v Greencastle FC - T Moyne

Buncrana Hearts v Cockhill Youths - W Harvey

Glengad United v Culdaff FC - T O’Loughlin

Charlie O Donnell Cup, 2pm (except where stated)

Carn FC v Redcastle United - G McLaughlin

Gleneely Colts v Dunree United - E Doherty

Greencastle Youths v Buncrana Res 11am - T Moloney