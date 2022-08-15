Search

15 Aug 2022

Late Ciaran Diver goal seals win for Moville against Naomh Colmcille

Moville won for the second week in succession the Donegal Junior A Football Championship, this time against Naomh Colmcille

Nigel McMonagle of Moville puts pressure on Hugh O’Donnell of Naomh Colmcille in the Junior A Championship on Sunday

Tom Comack

15 Aug 2022 12:47 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Ciaran Diver and Padhraic  Skelly scored  the goals for Moville in their four-point win over Naomh Colmcille on Sunday afternoon at the Carrick Field.

Moville 2-12
Naomh Colmcille 1-11

In what was a close encounter throughout, Moville led 1-7 to 0-6 after a brave fight back by Naomh Colmcille in the second half had cut the locals' lead to a point before Moville clinched the result with a late goal.

David McNamee capped a good performance with six points for Naomh Colmcille with Paul Friel netting a goal and chipping in with a point.    

It was Skelly who scored the first half goal for the home side and then late on Diver made sure of Moville’s second win from two with a decisive goal. Moville had opened their campaign with a win at Pettigo while Naomh Colmcille were beaten for the second week in succession following on from the loss at Letterkenny Gaels.

Moville scorers: Ciaran Diver 1-1; Danny Murphy and Nigel McMonagle 0-3 each; Padhraic Skelly 1-0; Jamie McCormack 0-2; Jamie Henry, Tony McClenaghan and Ciaran Moore 0-1.
Naomh Colmcille scorers:  David McNamee 0-6; Paul Friel 1-1; Stephen Gallagher 0-3; Shane Monaghan 0-1.  

Moville: Dillon Doherty; Brendan McCleneghan, Mark Browne, James Henry; Michael Leech, Tony McCleneghan, Eunan Hegarty; Malachy McDermott, Padhraic  Skelly;  Jamie McCormack, Josh Lafferty, Ciaran Diver; Danny Murphy, Nigel McMonagle, Ronan Farren. Sub: Ciaran Moore. 

Naomh Colmcille: Matthew Whoriskey; Jason Fizpatrick, Michael Friel, Anthony Grant; John Fullerton, Hugh O’Donnell, Ciaran Kennedy; Jacob McDaid, Stephen Gallagher,Sean Bond, Jordan Gallagher; David McNamee, Shane Monaghan, Paul Friel. 

