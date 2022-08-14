Search

15 Aug 2022

Naomh Ultan come good in second half to defeat Naomh Padraig

After sitting out the first weekend of action Naomh Ultan made up for lost time with a six-point victory over Naomh Padraig

Cian Kennedy scored six points for Naomh Ultan as they defeated Naomh Padraig

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

14 Aug 2022 10:48 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Naomh Ultan got their Junior A Championship campaign off to a winning start with a strong second half performance at home to Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin.

Naomh Ultan 2-12
Naomh Padraig, Uisce Chaoin 1-9

It took another magnificent point scoring performance from Cian Kennedy to get the win for Naomh Ultan, who trailed by a point at the break.

Naomh Padraig got off to a whirlwind start with a goal inside two minutes from Oisin Burke and the home defence were finding it hard to cope with the strong running full-forward Jonathan Toye.

At one stage early on Naomh Padraig led by 1-3 to 0-1, but gradually Naomh Ultan got into their stride. They had Daniel Gallagher back for his first game in some time and two goals from Kyle Breslin and Luke Gallagher left them just a point adrift at the half-time whistle - Naomh Ultan 2-5, Naomh Padraig 1-9.

Amazingly, Naomh Padraig failed to score in the second half with Naomh Ultan bringing another man back to help in curbing Toye.

Cian Kennedy gave an exhibition of point taking as Naomh Ultan forged ahead to take the win comfortably in the end. Forty-year-old Naomh Ultan manager Aidan Duddy had a stormer for the winners at centre-half-back.

It was a good start for the Dunkineely-based side, who travel to take on St Eunan’s in their second game next weekend.

Naomh Ultan scorers: Cian Kennedy 0-6; Kyle Breslin, Luke Gallagher 1-1 each; Daniel Gallagher 0-2; Joe Alvey, Peter Alvey 0-1 each.
Naomh Padraig scorers: Jonathan Toye 0-6,2f; Oisin Burke 1-0; Jason McCallion, Drew McKinney, Lee Barr 0-1 each.

Naomh Ultan: Daniel McGlynn; Jack Boyle, John Knightley, Jordan Watters; Joe Alvey 01, Aidan Duddy, Jared Harvey; Donal Murrin, Daniel Gallagher 0-2; Cian Kennedy 0-6, all play, Dermot Gallier, Kyle Breslin 1-1; Aaron Kyles, Peter Alvey 0-1, Luke Gallagher 1-1. Subs: Jamie Cunningham for Harvey; Patrick White for P Alvey.

Naomh Padraig: Graham Doherty; Cathal McColgan, Dermot Keaveney, Mark Doherty; Jason McCallion 0-1, Ronan Hoy, Oisin McCumhaill; Eunan Mullin, Drew McKinney 0-1; Evan Craig, Sean Curran, Cormac McColgan; Oisin Burke 10, Jonathan Toye 0-6,2f, Lee Barr 0-1.

Referee: Kevin McGinley (Naomh Columba:

