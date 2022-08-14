Search

14 Aug 2022

Downings’ long unbeaten run ends as Buncrana record second IFC win

A goal from Ryan Hegarty went a long way to gaining the two points for Buncrana in the Donegal IFC as Downings lost for the first time in four months

Caolan McGonagle, seen here in action against Malin in the All-County Football League, kicked three points for Buncrana against Downings. Photo: Tom Heaney

Tom Comack

14 Aug 2022 1:36 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Ryan Hegarty’s goal meant Buncrana chalked up a second straight win in the Donegal IFC with victory over Downings at the Scarvey.

Buncrana 1-13
Downings 0-11

Caolan McGonagle and John Campbell also notched up three points each as the locals ran out five point winners over Downings, who had not lost since April - a run of 11 games which saw them crowned Division 2.

On the back of last weekend’s first round six point win over Convoy, Gary Duffy’s charges are in a good  place and after an up and down league campaign they are one of the form teams in the championship with two wins. 

It was Downings’ first outing in the championship after their first round match against Red Hughs was postponed due to a bereavement in the Red Hughs club.  

Johnny McGroddy, with five points and Lorcan Connor with four, did the bulk of the scoring for Downings at the Scarvey.

The early exchanges were even and the sides were locked on 0-4 each. But Ryan Hegarty’s goal helped the locals to a healthy 1-11 to 0-8 at half-time.

And while the hosts only added two more in the sweltering heat in the second period they also managed to restrict Downings to three and to hold on for a five-point victory. 

Buncrana are home to Red Hughs next weekend before they wrap up the group stages away to Naomh Columba. Downings are home to Naomh Columba next weekend and away to Naomh Brid, in the last  of the group games. They also have the outstanding fixture with Red Hughs still to play.   

Buncrana scorers: Ryan Hegarty 1-0, Caolan McGonagle, John Campbell  0-3 each, Darach O’Connor 0-2, Aedan Stokes, Oisin O’Flaherty, Adrian Doherty, William McLaughlin, Ben Bradley 0-1 each.
Downings: Johnny McGroddy 0-5, Lorcan Connor 0-4, Martin McBride, Cormac McGettigan 0-1 each. 

Buncrana: Harry Doherty; Stephen Doherty, Conor Grant, Aedan Stokes; Oisin Crawford,  William Doherty, Ryan McElhinney; Peter McLaughlin, Caolan McGonagle;  Oisin O’Flaherty; Ben Bradley, Adrian Doherty; Ryan Hegarty, John Campbell, Darach O’Connor. 

Downings: Aaron McClafferty; Conor Boyce, Ben McNutt,Hugo Davis;  Keelan McGroddy, Kevin Doherty, James Lee McBride; Cormac McGettiganm Oisin Boyce, Martin McBride, Johnny McGroddy, Paul McGroddy;  Allen Pasoma; Lorcan Connor, Gary McClafferty. Subs: Eric Roberts for P McGroddy *49); Kyle McFadden for JL McBride (55).

