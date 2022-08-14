Letterkenny Gaels squeeze past Carndonagh in high-scoring Junior A affair

Shay Doherty - with two - and Ronan Frain scored the goals that paved the way for Letterkenny Gaels win over Carndonagh at Pairc na nGael in a cracking Junior A championship second round clash.

Letterkenny Gaels 3-14

Carndonagh 2-12

Midfielder Ryan Kelly scored both of Carndonagh goals in an action-packed second half and was the game’s top scorer with 2-3 but ended on the losing side.

The sides were level five times in the first half and twice again in the second period before the locals struck for home after Doherty first-timed past Kyle Harkin for goal number two just before the second water break.

Doherty had struck for the first of his green flags five minutes into the second half and seconds after Christy McDaid had tied up the contest for the sixth time with the first score of the second period. Carndonagh's response to the first of the Gaels’ three-pointers was swift with Shane Graham plucking the ball out of his own net within 60 seconds of Kyle Harkin doing likewise at the other.

But after Doherty struck for goal number two the Gaels kicked on and Frain whose electric pace carved open the Carndonagh rearguard constantly got on the end of a sweeping move for goal number three.

Letterkenny Gaels were now 3-11 to 1-11 in front with seven minutes of normal time remaining. And they finished the game off in style with three late points before Kelly struck for Carndonagh’s second green flag deep in injury time.

This was a good game of football, fast flowing and amazingly open as the two teams went for it from the off. The locals started at breathtaking pace and Ronan Frain and Shay Doherty posted two points in the opening two minutes.

But Carndonagh, who lined out with the injured Conor O’Donnell, got up and running with white flags for Christy McDaid and Conor Fagan. And they were level four more times before the first water-break with Frain and Cian Doherty, Brian Diver and Ryan Kelly, Cormac Cannon and Cathal Doherty and Christopher McDaid and Conor Browne trading scores.

And they were level twice more in the second quarter before Conor Browne sent the hosts in 0-9 to 0-8, in front at half-time. Carndonagh played the closing nine minutes of the opening half down to 14 after Cian Doherty picked up a black card.

Letterkenny Gaels scorers: Shay Doherty 2-1, Ronan Frain 1-3, Cormac Cannon 0-5,4f, Brian Diver 0-2, Kevin Langan 0-1.

Carndonagh: Ryan Kelly 2-3, Christy McDaid 0-3, Cian Burke 0-3,3f, Conor Fagan, Cian Doherty, Cathal Doherty 0-1 each.

Letterkenny Gaels: Shane Graham; Sean Crossan, Niall Diver, Conor Browne; Sean McDonagh, Darren Hunter, Diarmaid O’ Cathal; Darren McBrearty, Paddy Doherty; Brian Diver, Conor Walker, Shay Doherty; Ronan Frain, Conor McBrearty, Cormac Cannon. Subs: Stephen O’Brien for C Walker (42); Kevin Langan for S Doherty (52); Liam McAlary for Browne (57).

Carndonagh: Kyle Harkin; Darragh Browne, Padraig Doherty, Ryan Davenport; Cormac Monagle, Danny Monagle,Anthony Doherty; James Monagle,Ryan Kelly; Cian Doherty,,Conor Fagan, Eoghan Kelly; Christy McDaid, Cathal Doherty, Cian Burke. Sub: Will Quinn for Ryan Davenport (51).

Referee: Stephen Doherty (Red Hughs)